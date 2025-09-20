The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets are meeting this week at Raymond James Stadium for an NFC vs. AFC battle. The Bucs are looking to remain undefeated, while the Jets are still chasing their first win of the season.

The biggest news out of New York this week is the status of quarterback Justin Fields, who will be sidelined with a concussion this week, meaning Tyrod Taylor will get the start. Jets coach Aaron Glenn and the team have expressed their confidence in Taylor's ability to play.

Click here to bet Buccaneers vs. Jets at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

The Bucs' two wins were close ones, defeating the Atlanta Falcons, 23-20, then beating the Houston Texans, 20-19. The Jets season opener was a hard fight against the Pittsburgh Steelers, losing by just two, but last week they got blown out by a divisional opponent, the Buffalo Bills.

Here's everything you need to know about how to tune in, as well as the odds and a prediction for the matchup.

Where to watch Buccaneers vs. Jets

Date: Sunday, Sept. 21 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

TV: Fox | Streaming: NFL+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Buccaneers -7; O/U 43.5 (via DraftKings)

Buccaneers vs. Jets: Need to know

Tyrod Taylor, by the numbers. Last week, Taylor came in for Fields and threw for 56 yards and a touchdown. In his 15 year career, Taylor has a 28-28-1 record as a starter, playing in 95 games total, with 12,310 yards, 69 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.

Jets defense. The Jets have given up 34 points and 30 points so far this season. With a defensive minded coach, there is an expectation that side of the ball will be more disciplined, but we haven't seen it yet. The Bills were no doubt a tough offense to smooth out their issues against, but the holes were clearly shown. One of the biggest issues is the Jets regressing from week-to-week in areas like the run game.

Buccaneers' 3-0 curse. In all four years under coach Todd Bowles, the Buccaneers have made it to 2-0, but they have never been 3-0 under Bowles -- or with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Buccaneers vs. Jets prediction, pick

The Buccaneers are on a roll and I don't think that's stopping against the Jets. Tampa's offense is solid, with a clear energy coming from the locker room, and I think the trend will continue into Week 3. Pick: Buccaneers, Over 43.5