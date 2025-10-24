In the course of an NFL season, hardly any teams are spared from adversity no matter how charmed they otherwise are. And sure enough, adversity has now struck a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that was seemingly rolling right along.

After racing out to a 5-1 start and looking like a team that had a claim to being one of the outright best in the NFC, the Buccaneers were handed a humbling 24-9 defeat by the Detroit Lions in Week 7, one which featured the loss of one of their best players and a pillar of their franchise. It was a bad loss at a bad time, as the Bucs now enter their second NFC South game of the year with a trip down to the Superdome to play the New Orleans Saints -- a team which, despite their 1-6 record, has continued to prove to be a tough out.

Where to watch Buccaneers vs. Saints live

When: Sunday, Oct. 26 | Time: 4:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 26 | 4:05 p.m. Where: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Buccaneers -4.5; O/U 46.5 (via DraftKings)

Buccaneers vs. Saints: Need to know

The effect of losing Mike Evans. What made Tampa Bay's loss to Detroit especially devastating was that on top of losing the game, they also lost All-Pro wide receiver Mike Evans to a broken collarbone that will sideline him for a majority of the rest of the season. The injury not only deprives the Buccaneers of one of their best players on offense, but also brings an end to a remarkable streak of production and durability: Evans had 11 consecutive 1,000 yard receiving seasons since entering the league, tying an NFL record held by Jerry Rice, and he had also played in at least 13 games in all of his seasons to date. With Evans now out long-term, more of the passing game shall not only fall on promising rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka, but also key reserves including Sterling Shepard and Tez Johnson.

More losses for the Saints. The sting of New Orleans' latest loss to the Chicago Bears was exacerbated by developments on the injury front, as the team saw center Erik McCoy (biceps) and running back Kendre Miller (ACL) both be lost for the remainder of the season. McCoy's injury is especially devastating, as the two-time Pro Bowl player has been the Saints' starter since being taken in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Miller, a third round pick in 2023, had also been emerging and showing promise in his third season. The loss of Miller will open the door for sixth-round rookie Devin Neal, who took over Miller's role in the backfield as well as kick returner against the Bears.

Buccaneers vs. Saints prediction, pick

The Buccaneers are favored in this matchup by -4.5, which seems about right given how the Saints -- for all that they lack as an overall team -- have continually proven they can at least hang around and make things difficult for their opponent from week to week. Still, Tampa Bay has long proven to be a thorn in New Orleans' side. The Saints were the first team that the expansion Buccaneers ever beat, and Tampa Bay has gone 5-1 in their last six matchups with New Orleans. I would expect the Bucs to bounce back here, even if the Saints make them play four full quarters to earn it. Pick: Buccaneers -4.5, Over 46.5