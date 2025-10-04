The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were undefeated heading into last week and despite a solid push at the end of the game, they fell to the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, 31-25. The Bucs first three wins of the year were against the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans and New York Jets.

The Seahawks lost the first game of the season to the San Francisco 49ers and have won three straight, against the Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals since. They are coming off a 23-20 victory over the Cardinals.

Tampa Bay has had to scratch and claw its way to wins, having earned its three victories by a combined six points. Seattle, meanwhile, has been able to get it done in a more convincing fashion.

Here's everything you need to know to catch the game, along with betting odds and a prediction for this NFC showdown.

Where to watch Buccaneers vs. Seahawks live

Date: Sunday, Oct. 5 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Odds: Seahawks -3.5; O/U 44.5 (via DraftKings)

Buccaneers vs. Seahawks: Need to know

Inside the Buccaneers offense. The Bucs are tied for third-most passing touchdowns (8) and have just one interception, second-best in the league. They are middle of the pack in passing yards (904), sacks taken (8) and rushing yards per carry (4.4). But they have just one touchdown on the ground, the second-fewest in the NFL.

These Bucs are banged up. Tampa is dealing with a lot of injuries this week, which could have a major impact in the result of the game. Quarterback Baker Mayfield did not practice on Wednesday (knee, right biceps). Joining him on the sidelines were wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring), running back Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder), nose tackle Greg Gaines (pectoral), defensive back Christian Izien (quad), corner Benjamin Morrison (hamstring), receiver Sterling Shepard (foot) and safety Tykee Smith. Even if some of the players with a questionable status end up being good to go, their production could be limited.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba might present a problem. The Buccaneers need to find a way to slow Smith-Njigba, which may be more difficult as they deal with injuries to the defense. The Seahawks wide receiver ranks second in the NFL in receiving yards through four weeks (402), behind only Los Angeles Rams' Pro Bowl receiver Puka Nacua (503). He has two fumbles, one lost, which is the most among the top 15 receivers.

Buccaneers vs. Seahawks pick, prediction

This should be a very good game and I expect it to be close. If the Buccaneers can make up for their injuries I think they will take this one, but with so many uncertainties and winning such close games, this could go the Seahawks way. Home field advantage and Smith-Njiba will be two major difference makers in this one. Pick: Seahawks -3.5, Over 44.5