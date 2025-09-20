The 2-0 San Francisco 49ers host the 2-0 Arizona Cardinals in an NFC West divisional matchup at Levi's Stadium. Both teams are looking to keep their winning streak alive. Neither has an incredible, dominant win under their belt yet.

The 49ers started the season with a divisional 17-14 victory against the Seattle Seahawks and beat a struggling New Orleans Saints team by just five points last week.

Arizona's two wins come against two of the weaker teams in the league. They too, beat the Saints and last week defeated the Carolina Panthers by just five points.

The Niners are without their starting quarterback, Brock Purdy, and have Mac Jones at the helm. He struggled with turning the ball over between his time with the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars, but put up 279 yards, three touchdowns and no picks last week.

Here's everything you need to know about the game:

Where to watch Cardinals vs. 49ers

Date: Sunday, Sept. 21 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

TV: Fox | Stream: NFL+

Odds: 49ers -3; O/U 43.5 (via DraftKings)

Cardinals vs. 49ers: Need to know

Who'll be him? Mac Jones and Kyler Murray. Both of these former first-round QBs had high expectations when their respective careers begin, but neither have had much consistency or success in the league.

It's never too early to start discussing a divisional race. The Los Angeles Rams have a tough assignment ahead of them facing the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles, so this game between the Cardinals and Niners could be for sole possession of first place in the NFC West.

More injury concerns for 49ers. The injury to Purdy is a significant one and he is expected to be out for multiple weeks with turf toe. Tight end George Kittle injured his hamstring and is also expected to be out for multiple weeks, another huge blow to their offense. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is sidelined with a knee injury and isn't eligible to return until after Week 4.

Cardinals vs. 49ers prediction, pick

I am picking the Niners in a close one this week. If Jones can keep up how he's played the last two weeks, minimizing mistakes that he grew so used to making, San Francisco can advance to 3-0. Pick: 49ers, Under 43.5