If the season ended today, the Indianapolis Colts would be the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and get the AFC's lone bye week. If someone would have made such a statement in the middle of the summer, a person hearing such a comment would have been within their right to assume that the heat had gotten the better of the person's voicing such a thought.

But the reality is that the 4-1 Indianapolis Colts are a team to watch in the fall of 2025. They are coming off a dominant 40-6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Their only loss this season came from the Los Angeles Rams, who defeated them 27-20 in Week 4. Aside from that one hiccup, everything has been going Indy's way.

The same can not be said of the 2-3 Arizona Cardinals who are mired in a three-game losing streak. The Cards appears to be snakebit as some of their own odd miscues have paved for their opponents to kick field goals as time expires over that span. Last week, the Tennessee Titans defeated them, 22-21.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the game, with betting odds and a prediction for the game.

Where to watch Cardinals vs. Colts live

Date: Sunday, Oct. 12 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 12 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Colts -6.5; O/U 47.5 (via DraftKings)

Cardinals vs. Colts: Need to know

Colts are in protection mode. The Colts have done an excellent job at protecting quarterback Daniel Jones. Indy has allowed just four sacks, best in the league. Their 34 yards loss by sacks is the second-best in the league, behind the Denver Broncos.

Jonathan Taylor is having a career season. The Colts running back currently leads the league in rushing yards, with 480, ahead of Buffalo Bills' James Cook (450). His 96.0 average yards per game, 94 attempts and six rushing touchdowns are also the most in the league. Taylor is hard to stop and the Colts offensive line is assisting in his success this year, making holes and blocking for him.

Will Cardinals get over incident? The Cardinals fined Jonathan Gannon $100,000 for his sideline interacting with running back Emari Demercado during last week's loss. Last week, Demarcado dropped the ball before the end zone to conclude a 72-yard run, causing a touchback for the Titans rather than a touchdown for the Cardinals. A clearly frustrated Gannon looked like he made contact with Demarcado and later apologized for the incident, saying he "didn't feel great about it."

Cardinals vs. Colts prediction, pick

The Cardinals have lost a lot of close games this season, but I don't think this one will be close. I think the Colts can expose some of the issues the Cardinals have and find the end zone often. Pick: Colts, Over 47.5