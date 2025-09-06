The success of the Philadelphia Eagles over the past three seasons has been in large part because of the presence of several young and brilliant coordinators, who have since gone on to become head coaches of their own NFL teams. After the Eagles went to Super Bowl LXII, young defensive mastermind Jonathan Gannon was rewarded with the opportunity to become coach of the Arizona Cardinals. Now, after finishing the job and winning Super Bowl LXIX as the conductor of Philadelphia's offense, it's Kellen Moore's turn as he becomes the new coach of the New Orleans Saints.

Gannon and Moore's two teams now meet in Week 1 of the 2025 season, as the Arizona Cardinals travel to the Superdome to face the Saints in their season opener. For the Cardinals, 2025 is about building on an 8-9 season a year ago and keeping pace in a highly competitive NFC West. For the Saints, it's a matter of the team building its identity under Moore and trying to defy external expectations that have been placed on their once-mighty franchise.

Where to watch Cardinals vs. Saints live

When: Sunday, Sept. 7 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Where: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: CBS | Steam: Paramount+

Cardinals vs. Saints: Need to know

Can the Saints compete?: It's not just that the New Orleans Saints are opening their season under low expectations after going 5-12 a year ago, it's that many outsiders have widely expected them to be among the worst teams in the entire NFL in 2025. Much of that has to do with angst at the quarterback position: After a severe rotator cuff injury forced Derek Carr to retire this offseason, the Saints were unable to find a big name replacement and will start their season with 2024 fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler at quarterback, who went 0-6 in his starts in 2024 and struggled mightily with turning the ball over.

Even if they still have other stars -- namely aging ones like running back Alvin Kamara and defensive end Cameron Jordan -- the Saints have hemorrhaged talent in other areas, leading to a roster that not many think much of on paper. For a first-time coach in Moore, getting the most out of this group will be a season-defining challenge, with Week 1 marking the first test.

Calais Campbell's milestone: After going on an odyssey across multiple other teams following the 2016 season, Cardinals great Calais Campbell returns to the team that first drafted him back in 2008 for what could be a bookend to his future Hall of Fame career. Campbell turned 39 years old on Monday, and he will proceed to become just the third player in the Cardinals' long history to suit up and play at 39 years old or older.

In doing so, Campbell will join Jim Hart, who was 39 years and 170 days old in his final game in 1983, and the incomparable Jim Thorpe who played his last snaps for the Cardinals at 41 years and 185 days old in 1928. Campbell has remained an effective defensive lineman at nearly 40 years old, as he is coming off of a five sack season for the Miami Dolphins a year ago.

Cardinals vs. Saints prediction, pick

The Cardinals enter this game as -6.5 point favorites, which is remarkable given that this game is being played in the Superdome, a place where teams once feared playing due to its atmosphere back when longtime quarterback Drew Brees and coach Sean Payton were at the height of their powers. Both men are now long gone, and many in the Big Easy are dreading the return of the 'Aints of a bygone era. Perhaps Kellen Moore will get more out of this group than many expect, but I'll side with a Cardinals roster that has more talent and far fewer uncertainties. Pick: Cardinals -6.5