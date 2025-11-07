The NFL's Week 10 slate includes an interesting NFC West showdown between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.

After five straight gut-wrenching losses, the Cardinals finally got back in the winner's column last Monday night when they posted an impressive 27-17 win over the Cowboys. The win was engineered by veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who will remain Arizona's QB1 for at least the next four games after the team recently placed Kyler Murray on injured reserve.

Arizona (3-5) is facing a red hot Seahawks team that bolstered their roster just before the NFL trade deadline when they acquired former Saints receiver/returner Rashid Shaheed. At 6-2, the Seahawks are trying to keep pace with the also 6-2 Rams in the NFC West standings.

Where to watch Cardinals vs. Seahawks live

When: Sunday, Nov. 9 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Seahawks -6.5; O/U 44.5 (via FanDuel)

Cardinals vs. Seahawks: Need to know

The Cardinals "new" QB1. The 32-year-old Brissett has embraced his role as a veteran quarterback that is more than capable of stepping in at a moment's notice. In three games this season, Brissett has completed an impressive 65.2% of his passes with six touchdowns and just one interception. Tom Brady's former backup in New England, Brissett has 92 games and 56 career starts under his belt.

The 32-year-old Brissett has embraced his role as a veteran quarterback that is more than capable of stepping in at a moment's notice. In three games this season, Brissett has completed an impressive 65.2% of his passes with six touchdowns and just one interception. Tom Brady's former backup in New England, Brissett has 92 games and 56 career starts under his belt. Seahawks to work in new receiver. In Shaheed, the Seahawks are getting a 27-year-old playmaker who is still very much in his prime. This year, despite shaky quarterback play in New Orleans, Shaheed still managed to catch 44 passes for 499 yards and two touchdowns. He caught 6 of 9 targets for 33 yards during the Saints' Week 1 loss to the Cardinals.

In Shaheed, the Seahawks are getting a 27-year-old playmaker who is still very much in his prime. This year, despite shaky quarterback play in New Orleans, Shaheed still managed to catch 44 passes for 499 yards and two touchdowns. He caught 6 of 9 targets for 33 yards during the Saints' Week 1 loss to the Cardinals. Seattle's "other" receiver. Shaheed should help open things up for new teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who currently leads the NFL with 948 receiving yards. The former Ohio State standout has been on a tear lately; he averaged 136.5 yards per game and caught eight passes in each of the Seahawks' last four games.

Shaheed should help open things up for new teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who currently leads the NFL with 948 receiving yards. The former Ohio State standout has been on a tear lately; he averaged 136.5 yards per game and caught eight passes in each of the Seahawks' last four games. Speaking of receivers. Arizona has its own dynamic pass-catching duo in Marvin Harrison Jr. and tight end Trey McBride. Harrison's production has steadily picked up this season; he had seven catches for 96 yards and a score against the Cowboys. McBride also had a touchdown in Dallas and is the team's leader with five touchdown receptions.

Arizona has its own dynamic pass-catching duo in Marvin Harrison Jr. and tight end Trey McBride. Harrison's production has steadily picked up this season; he had seven catches for 96 yards and a score against the Cowboys. McBride also had a touchdown in Dallas and is the team's leader with five touchdown receptions. Defense, anyone? We've talked a lot about offense, but both teams have pretty good defenses, too. Arizona is currently 11th in the NFL in fewest points allowed and is also 10th in third down efficiency. Seattle's defense has been even better, as it is fifth in the NFL in points allowed, third in interceptions recorded, first in average yards-per-carry allowed and ninth in red zone efficiency.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks prediction, pick

Arizona was competitive in each of its first eight games, and I expect that to again be the case on Sunday. But as was the case in five of their first eight contests, I'm picking the Cardinals to come up short once again. Seattle's defense is the main reason why I'm going with the home team. Specifically, Seattle's formidable pass rush may prove to be a big factor in Sunday's game. The fact that the Seahawks also boast the league's fifth-ranked scoring offense doesn't hurt, either. Pick: Seahawks -6.5; Under 44.5