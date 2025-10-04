The Arizona Cardinals host the Tennessee Titans in the desert on Sunday, and they need to return to their winning ways after two straight losses. The Cards have a great opportunity to do just that against the winless Titans, which are coming off a shutout loss last weekend.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 2-0 start, but back-to-back losses to divisional opponents has dropped them to 2-2 and last place in the NFC West. Injuries have had a major impact on the running back position with James Conner out for the season with an ankle injury, and backup Trey Benson was just placed on IR with a knee injury. In the passing game, Kyler Murray has struggled to develop a consistent rapport with former first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr., but those two started to heat up toward the end of last week's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Tennessee is off to a miserable start in 2025, and it's coming off a miserable 26-0 loss to the Houston Texans. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has struggled adjusting to the NFL level, but he hasn't had much help around him. The offensive line has let him -- and the running game -- down on a number of occasions. Plus, veteran wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been a non-factor thus far. Tennessee's defense kept the team in the game last weekend, but it eventually gave out in the fourth quarter.

As the Titans head out west to take on the Cardinals, here's everything you need to know about this inter-conference matchup.

Where to watch Cardinals vs. Titans live

Date: Sunday, Oct. 5 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

TV: CBS | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Titans +7.5; O/U 41.5 (via DraftKings)

Cardinals vs. Titans: Need to know

The Cardinals are thin in the backfield. The injury bug has been making the rounds in the Arizona backfield. James Conner suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 3, and that pushed Benson into the starting role last week. Toward the end of the Cards' loss to the Seahawks, Benson's knee got banged up. He finished the game, but the team placed Benson on IR after further evaluation, meaning he will have to miss at least four games. Michael Carter and Emari Demercado will likely split touches against the Titans.

Brian Callahan is on the hot seat. There may be no hotter seat in the NFL right now than that of Brian Callahan. After posting a 3-14 record in his first season as the coach in Tennessee, Callahan is off to an 0-4 start in Year 2, and there haven't been many signs of progress. In fact, the Titans seem to be regressing with each passing week. Ward, the No. 1 overall pick, has completed just 51.2% of his passes for 614 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. If nothing else, Callahan needs Ward to show signs of development in order to cool down his seat.

We've got two sputtering offenses. Neither of these teams has been lighting up the scoreboard. The Cardinals rank 28th in total yards per game (270.5) and passing yards per game (164.8), and they rank 22nd in points per game (20.5). Somehow, the Titans are worse. They are dead last in passing yards per game (123.5) and points per game (12.8), and they're 31st in total yards per game (210.5). Will one of these offenses break out of its funk?

Cardinals vs. Titans pick, prediction



For the second straight weekend, the Titans are going on the road as roughly a touchdown underdog. Can they provide more resistance this time around? In all fairness, Tennessee hasn't inspired much confidence for fans or bettors over the last few weeks. Given the state of these two offenses, however, it seems like one where the Titans could drag the Cardinals into the mud for a rock fight. Tennessee keeps it within the number this week. Pick: Titans +7.5, Under 41.5