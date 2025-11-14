Two AFC playoff hopefuls face off in Florida this week, as Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. This is their first meeting since the 2022 wild-card matchup, where the Jaguars came back from down 27-0 to pull out the 31-30 victory.

The Jags are coming off a deflating 36-29 loss to the Houston Texans, in which they blew a franchise-record 19-point lead to backup quarterback Davis Mills. As for the Chargers, they blew out Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers on "Sunday Night Football," 25-10. Los Angeles' defense held Pittsburgh to 221 total yards of offense, and they only were able to convert 2 of 11 third downs.

Let's break down this intriguing AFC showdown, but first, here's how you can watch the game.

Where to watch Chargers vs. Jaguars live

Date : Sunday, Nov. 16 | Time : 1 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 16 | : 1 p.m. ET Location : EverBank Stadium -- Jacksonville, Florida

: EverBank Stadium -- Jacksonville, Florida TV : CBS | Stream: Paramount+

: CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Chargers -2.5; O/U 43.5 (via FanDuel)

Chargers vs. Jaguars: Need to know

Chargers vs. Jaguars prediction, pick



You can understand why the Chargers are road favorites given what happened with these two teams last week, but the Chargers are 2-5 against the spread in their past seven games after starting the year 3-0 against the spread. L.A. has also failed to cover in three straight road games. I expect that trend to end on Sunday. This Jaguars offense has been inconsistent, and the defense disappointing. The Chargers have not been the most consistent team in the world either, but on paper, they are better. I'll take them to win on Sunday. Pick: Chargers -2.5, Under 43.5