The Colts visit the Chargers in Week 7, with both leading their respective divisions through six weeks for the first time since 2014, when Andrew Luck and Philip Rivers were under center. Fast-forward more than a decade, and quarterbacks have fueled both teams' strong starts this year, too.

There were not particularly high external expectations surrounding Daniel Jones after he signed a one-year deal with the Colts or beat out Anthony Richardson for the starting job, but he has been one of the NFL's best turnaround stories thus far. He leads the NFL in several statistical categories, including expected points added per play, third down conversion rate and sack rate, and he's top 10 in several more major categories as well. Last week, he led his second game-winning drive of the season; he only had one in the previous two seasons combined.

On the other sideline is Justin Herbert, who also led a game-winning drive last week and ranks inside the top 10 in passing yards and touchdowns this season. The Chargers go as Herbert goes, as he has just one interception in four wins this year compared to three interceptions in two losses. Herbert has slipped a bit from his MVP-esque start, but he can still play superhero when the time is needed.

Here's how to watch the game, as well as odds, keys to the game and a prediction.

Where to watch Chargers vs. Colts live

Date: Sunday, Oct. 19 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 19 | 4:05 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Chargers -1.5; O/U 48.5 (via FanDuel)

Chargers vs. Colts: Need to know

Jonathan Taylor is on a rampage. Taylor leads the NFL in rushes, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns, and now he faces a Chargers defense that has had trouble containing the run. The Chargers allow the fifth-most yards per carry in the NFL and the fourth-most yards per carry after contact. That's a recipe for success for Taylor, one of the league's most explosive backs.

Charvarius Ward Kenny Moore and several others, precariously thin. Moore could be back this week, but Mekhi Blackmon and Johnathan Edwards could start on the outside for a defense that allowed 320 passing yards to Jacoby Brissett. Colts have big advantage in both trenches. The Colts' offensive line ranks top 10 in Pro Football Focus' pass and run blocking metrics, while the Chargers have one of the worst pass rush grades. The Chargers' offensive line, ravaged by injuries, also grades out as one of the worst pass and run blocking units.

Chargers vs. Colts pick, prediction

If this game were just Herbert vs. Jones, I'd go with the Chargers, even with the tremendous season Jones has had. But there are too many other factors, led by Jones' excellent offensive line compared to Herbert's porous one. Add in Taylor's physical running style, and I anticipate a lot of points and a Colts win. Pick: Colts -1.5; Over 48.5