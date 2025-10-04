Both the Washington Commanders and the Los Angeles Chargers will be looking to bounce back from disappointing Week 4 road losses when they face off at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Washington is coming off a 34-27 loss against the Falcons in which the defense got shredded by an Atlanta offense that was blanked the week prior. Los Angeles, meanwhile, fell from the ranks of the undefeated by losing to the previously winless Giants 21-18.

Protecting the quarterback will be crucial for both teams. Jayden Daniels returns after missing the last two weeks with a knee sprain, but he took seven sacks and was pressured on nearly 40% of his dropbacks over the first two weeks of the season. Justin Herbert took a pair of sacks, was pressured on over 45% of his dropbacks and threw two interceptions against the Giants.

Still, a battle between two of the NFL's best young quarterbacks will be worth the price of admission alone. Who steps up around them will likely determine a winner.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, as well as how to watch, odds and a prediction.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 5 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

Chargers vs. Commanders: Need to know

It's the return of Jayden Daniels. Jayden Daniels is back, and he'll likely have to lift a decimated Washington attack that is down two of its top three wide receivers in Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown. Deebo Samuel is off to a solid start, but Washington will likely want to establish a solid ground game. How mobile Daniels is could determine how successful the Commanders' game plan is.

Justin Herbert will face a reeling Commanders secondary. Washington has allowed five completions of 40+ yards over the past three weeks. Only the Cowboys have allowed more with six. Now, the Commanders have to try to turn it around against Herbert, whose 13 completions of 20+ yards are tied for fifth-most in the NFL this season. Herbert, who is coming off his first multi-interception game in nearly two years, could be in line for a big day. Quentin Johnston is having a breakout campaign, Keenan Allen is ultra reliable and Ladd McConkey is likely to get going sooner rather than later. The Commanders will have their hands full.

The Chargers' offensive line has to hold up, though. The Chargers have had some brutal offensive line injury luck this season: Rashawn Slater suffered a season-ending injury shortly after becoming the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history. His replacement at left tackle, 2024 first-round pick Joe Alt, is dealing with a high ankle sprain. Guard Mekhi Becton (concussion) missed Week 4. Washington had five sacks in Week 3 against the Raiders but just one in Week 4 against the Falcons.

Chargers vs. Commanders pick, prediction

Herbert is arguably the NFL's best deep ball thrower. The Commanders have one of the NFL's worst deep ball defenses. Expect a lot of explosive plays in this one, but ultimately the Chargers do a better job limiting Daniels and his relatively thin supporting cast than the Commanders do against Herbert and his plethora of talented targets. Pick: Chargers -2.5, Over 48.5