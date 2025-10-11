There's a little bit of history surrounding Sunday's Week 6 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.

Four decades ago, these two franchises faced off in the 1981 divisional round in a game that has gone down in history as the "Epic in Miami." The Chargers, after taking a 24-0 lead, actually had to come from behind in the fourth quarter in order to force overtime, which they eventually won on a short field goal after nearly 74 minutes of play.

The Chargers received an herculean effort that day/night by tight end Kellen Winslow, who had to be carried off the field at game's end catching 13 passes for 166 yards and the touchdown that forced overtime. It's safe to say that both teams wouldn't mind a similar performance from one of their marquee players this Sunday.

Here's how you can follow the action in real time, along with a breakdown and a prediction for Sunday.

Where to watch Chargers vs. Dolphins live

When: Sunday, Oct. 12 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Chargers -4.5; O/U 44.5 (via DraftKings)

Chargers vs. Dolphins: Need to know

Both teams are looking for a rebound. Both teams are coming off of tough Week 5 losses. After a 3-0 start, the Chargers dropped their second straight game last Sunday against the Commanders. During the game, Chargers running back Omarion Hampton sustained an ankle injury that has ultimately landed him on injured reserve.

After getting their first win of the season in Week 4, Miami came back down to Earth last Sunday after losing a three-point game to the Panthers. Adding insult to injury was the fact that the Dolphins had the lead late in the game before allowing the Panthers to win the game on a four-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young with just under two minutes left.

Which team will better embrace the next-man-up mentality? Both teams have sustained significant injuries to key offensive players this season. Along with Hampton, the Chargers are also without former Pro Bowl running back Najee Harris after he sustained a season-ending injury in Week 3. Without Harris and Hampton, the Chargers' running game will now be led by Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins, who ran for a combined 31 yards on nine carries during the season's first five games.

Miami will have to play the rest of the season without Tyreek Hill, who suffered a serious knee injury during the team's Week 4 win over the Jets. In Hill's absence, fellow wideout Jaylen Waddle and tight end Darren Waller have stepped up. Waddle had his best game of the year last week against the Panthers, catching six of nine targets for 110 yards and a touchdown. Waller, who came out of retirement to sign with Miami, has caught three touchdowns in his first two games with the Dolphins.

It's a partial five-year reunion for the Class of 2020. This game features a showdown between two of the top-three quarterbacks in the 2020 NFL Draft. Tua Tagovailoa -- the second QB taken behind No. 1 pick Joe Burrow -- has had an up and down career so far. When healthy, though, Tagovailoa has largely played like a former No. 5 overall pick. That's been the case so far this season, as Tagovailoa is currently tied for third in the NFL with 10 touchdown passes and is eighth in completion percentage at 70.7%.

Like Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, taken sixth overall, has also played like a top-level quarterback for the Chargers when healthy. Herbert was actually getting some early MVP mention this season after the Chargers' 3-0 start. Herbert and the Chargers have cooled off since their hot start, however, as Herbert has thrown more picks (3) than touchdown passes (2) during the team's current two-game losing streak.

Chargers vs. Dolphins prediction, pick

Miami's defense is currently last in the NFL against the run and 31st in the league in third down efficiency. If the Chargers can exploit those weaknesses, they should be able to halt their two-game slide while keeping pace with the Broncos in the AFC West standings. But if they can't, Miami is more than capable of pulling off an upset while keeping its season afloat. Pick: Dolphins +4.5, Over 44.5