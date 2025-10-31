The Los Angeles Chargers are rolling into Nashville after a big win over the Minnesota Vikings, and they have a chance to keep pace with the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West. The Tennessee Titans are looking to put a wrench in those plans and get some badly needed positive momentum.

Last week, the Chargers crushed the Vikings 37-10, and everything was working on offense. Justin Herbert turned in another big game, and Kimani Vidal topped 100 rushing yards for the second time in the last three games. Just as encouraging was the fact that the defense got to Carson Wentz for five sacks, and that side of the ball might get to feast again this week with a suspect offensive line and rookie quarterback in Tennessee.

On the other sideline, the Titans are looking for any sign of positivity they can get. Tennessee has lost three straight, and six of its seven losses have come by multiple scores. It certainly doesn't help that star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons has been banged up, and the Titans just traded cornerback Roger McCreary to the Los Angeles Rams. If there is something worth monitoring, it's the progress of rookie receiver Chimere Dike, who has totaled 163 yards and a touchdown in the last two games.

Where to watch Chargers vs. Titans live

Date : Sunday, Nov. 2 | Time : 1 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 2 | : 1 p.m. ET Location : Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Chargers -9.5; O/U 43.5 (via DraftKings)

Chargers vs. Titans: Need to know

Chargers offense hitting its stride: Despite injuries along the offensive line and to first-round rookie running back Omarion Hampton, the Chargers' offense has been heating up of late. From Weeks 6-8, Los Angeles ranks first in total yards per game (422.3), pass yards per game (288.7) and third in points per game (30.0). Now, this unit gets a reeling defense that just allowed 38 points to the Indianapolis Colts. That could mean more electricity from the Chargers.

Historic start in Nashville: The Titans have made some history with their 1-7 start, but as you might imagine, it's not the good kind. This is the worst start from the team since the franchise relocated to Nashville in 1997. The franchise's last 1-7 start came all the way back in 1994 as the Houston Oilers. If Titans fans are looking for good news, it's that their team has won three straight at home against the Chargers.

Herbert can join elite company: If Justin Herbert can throw two touchdown passes on Sunday -- and that seems likely given the state of the Titans defense -- he will join some rarified air. Only four quarterbacks in NFL history (Patrick Mahomes, Dan Marino, Josh Allen and Peyton Manning) threw for two-plus touchdowns 50 times before turning 28 years old. Herbert is sitting on 49 games with at least two passing touchdowns right now.

Chargers vs. Titans prediction, pick



I'm almost inclined to call this a trap game for the Chargers because it's a road game sandwiched between two key games at home (the Pittsburgh Steelers go to Los Angeles next week). That said, I'm not sure the Titans are capable of trapping a team no matter how good the setup is. The Chargers are a good football team, and I imagine Jim Harbaugh will have them ready to go. Besides, Tennessee has to prove it can put up a good fight before I trust that side. Pick: Chargers -9.5; Over 43.5