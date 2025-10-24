Two teams seemingly headed in opposite directions meet Monday night when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Washington Commanders to cap Week 8.

After a slow start, the Chiefs (4-3) have won two straight and four of five and are coming off a 31-0 domination of the Las Vegas Raiders. Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes. Two went to Rashee Rice, who was making his season debut after serving a six-game suspension due to his involvement in a 2024 hit-and-run crash. The defense, which has been finding its stride of late, produced Andy Reid's first regular-season shutout.

The Commanders (3-4) are headed in the opposite direction. Washington is hoping to avoid its third straight loss and will have to do so without Jayden Daniels. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year is out with a low-grade hamstring strain, and while it's not expected to be a long-term issue, it will cost him a chance to face Mahomes for the first time. Marcus Mariota will get the start for Washington.

Here's how to watch the game, as well as the betting odds, keys to the game and a prediction.

Where to watch Chiefs vs. Commanders live

Date: Monday, Oct. 27 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, Oct. 27 | 8:15 p.m. ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: ABC/ESPN | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

ABC/ESPN | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Chiefs -11.5; O/U 47.5 (via FanDuel)

Chiefs vs. Commanders: Need to know

Mahomes is doing it all. Mahomes has emerged as the favorite for MVP (+125 at FanDuel), and it's not hard to see why. He has thrown for three touchdowns and zero interceptions in consecutive games and is now up to 14 touchdowns and two interceptions on the season. He also has 250 rushing yards this season, second on the team, and a team-high four rushing touchdowns. Now with Rice back, the Kansas City offense is firing on all cylinders, and Mahomes appears to have his strongest supporting cast in years.

Mahomes has emerged as the favorite for MVP (+125 at FanDuel), and it's not hard to see why. He has thrown for three touchdowns and zero interceptions in consecutive games and is now up to 14 touchdowns and two interceptions on the season. He also has 250 rushing yards this season, second on the team, and a team-high four rushing touchdowns. Now with Rice back, the Kansas City offense is firing on all cylinders, and Mahomes appears to have his strongest supporting cast in years. Washington, Mariota hope to get wide receiver help. Terry McLaurin has not played since Week 3 due to a quad injury, and Deebo Samuel missed Week 7 with a heel injury. Both players, however, have participated in practice this week and would provide a major boost. Mariota has played well in his two starts this season, and he has shown a strong connection with McLaurin throughout his time in Washington. In Week 3, McLaurin had four catches for a season-high 74 yards before leaving. One week later, in Mariota's second start, Samuel had six catches for 72 yards and a score.

Terry McLaurin has not played since Week 3 due to a quad injury, and Deebo Samuel missed Week 7 with a heel injury. Both players, however, have participated in practice this week and would provide a major boost. Mariota has played well in his two starts this season, and he has shown a strong connection with McLaurin throughout his time in Washington. In Week 3, McLaurin had four catches for a season-high 74 yards before leaving. One week later, in Mariota's second start, Samuel had six catches for 72 yards and a score. Will Commanders' defensive changes be enough? The Commanders have allowed an NFL-high 8.3 yards per attempt this season, and coach Dan Quinn said he is reviewing everything and making some tweaks. Washington will need those tweaks to work in order to pull off the upset.

Chiefs vs. Commanders prediction, pick

Washington's defense has really struggled recently, and Mahomes & Co. are hitting their stride. Mariota will have to be near-perfect for Washington to have a chance. Pick: Chiefs, Over 47.5