Super Bowl Sunday is finally here, and so, too, is one of the most anticipated rematches in the game's history. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are facing off for the second time in three years, a rematch between Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes with history on the line.

The Chiefs are looking to become the first team in the Super Bowl era to win three consecutive Super Bowls. No team has won three straight NFL championships since the 1965-1967 Green Bay Packers. The Packers franchise is actually the only organization to win three straight NFL championships in 1929-1931 and 1965-1967.

This year's big game between Eagles and Chiefs will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Fox will have this year's traditional broadcast of the game, and the network will stream the game on Tubi -- one of the many ways you can watch the game on an OTT device. Tubi is a free over-the-top, ad-supported streaming service that offers moves, TV shows, and live TV. Consumers don't have to pay to watch content on the app. You can watch Tubi here.

What is an OTT device, you ask? Any device that isn't desktop, laptop or mobile, but is used to consume over-the-top content. Examples include Smart TVs, Apple TVs, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Amazon Fire sticks, and other streaming devices -- including Pluto TV (owned by Paramount).

For cable users, the game can be streamed on any live TV streaming service that carries the channel. For non-cable users, you can watch the Super Bowl online through live TV streaming services that offer Fox, including DirecTV Stream, Fubo, and Tubi (links for each available by clicking on the OTT service you wish to watch the game).

Tubi can be streamed on a number of supported devices, including iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Fire TVs, PlayStation 4s and 5s, Roku TVs, Xboxs and Google TVs.

Where to watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars SuperDome (New Orleans)

TV: Fox | Stream: Tubi

