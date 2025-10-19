After an 0-2 start, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs look to climb over .500 for the first time this season when they host the Raiders in a Week 7 AFC West duel.

Kansas City has won four of five and is coming off its best win of the season -- a 30-17 triumph over the Lions on "Sunday Night Football" -- as the three-time reigning AFC champions look to get back to their normal level of dominance. Their next task is a Raiders team also coming off a win -- 20-10 over the Titans -- that ended a four-game losing streak.

The Chiefs have won 13 of the last 15 meetings between these squads, including both meetings last year. But both games were one-score affairs, and Las Vegas is coming off its best defensive performance of the year. The Raiders sacked Cameron Ward six times, and two belonged to Maxx Crosby. Crosby's six career sacks of Mahomes are most of any player, and Las Vegas will need him to have another big impact in order to pull off the upset.

Here's how to watch this divisional showdown, as well as odds, keys to the game and a prediction.

Where to watch Chiefs vs. Raiders live

Date: Sunday, Oct. 19 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Chiefs -11.5; O/U 45.5 (via FanDuel)

Chiefs vs. Raiders: Need to know

After a Mahomes rounding into MVP form. Mahomes and the Chiefs offense got off to a slow start amid myriad issues, including a poor running game. Over the past three weeks, though, the Chiefs are third in yards per game, and Mahomes has thrown for eight touchdowns and just one interception and added two rushing touchdowns. In fact, Mahomes leads the team with 222 rushing yards this season. The offensive line has been better, the rushing game has been better, and now they're adding Rice to the mix.

Mahomes and the Chiefs offense got off to a slow start amid myriad issues, including a poor running game. Over the past three weeks, though, the Chiefs are third in yards per game, and Mahomes has thrown for eight touchdowns and just one interception and added two rushing touchdowns. In fact, Mahomes leads the team with 222 rushing yards this season. The offensive line has been better, the rushing game has been better, and now they're adding Rice to the mix.

Chiefs vs. Raiders pick, prediction

It's hard for me to believe in the Raiders too much considering their only win in the last month was a grind-it-out affair over a team that fired its coach two days later. The Chiefs are at home, they're getting their best wide receiver back, and Mahomes is back to looking like his usual self. The Raiders have done a good job playing the Chiefs tight, even when significant underdogs, recently, but it won't be enough to pull off an upset. Pick: Chiefs -11.5, Under 45.5