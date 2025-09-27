The Chiefs haven't started a season 1-3 since 2015. Neither have the Ravens. One of those streaks will come to an end Sunday in Kansas City as two of the top teams for the past decade face off and look to shake off a slow start.

That's just part of the background for what will certainly be another thrilling matchup between Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes. Including playoffs, Mahomes owns a 5-1 head-to-head record against Jackson, which represents Jackson's most losses to any quarterback in his career. Their last meeting was a thriller, with Isaiah Likely coming down just out of bounds at the back of the end zone as the Chiefs escaped with a 27-20 victory to open the 2024 season.

Click here to bet Chiefs vs. Ravens at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Both teams look like a shell of their past selves, but Mahomes and Jackson can lead quick turnarounds, perhaps starting Sunday.

Here's how to watch this showdown as well as odds, a preview and a prediction.

Where to watch Chiefs vs. Ravens live

Date: Sunday, Sept. 28 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 28 | 4:25 p.m. ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS | Streaming: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Ravens -2.5, O/U 48.5 (via DraftKings

Chiefs vs. Ravens: Need to know

Can Xavier Worthy jumpstart Chiefs offense? Worthy's second season got off to an inauspicious start when he dislocated his shoulder after colliding with Travis Kelce on Kansas City's third offensive play of the season. The speedy Texas product is on track to return this week, though, which would be a huge boost to an offense that badly needs some explosiveness. Worthy had 638 yards receiving last year and also ran for three touchdowns, and his versatility will bring a new element to an offense that ranks 19th in scoring (20 points per game) through three weeks.

Ravens struggling defensively. The Ravens allowed 224 rushing yards in a Week 3 loss to the Lions and will once again be without Nnamdi Madubuike and potentially Kyle Van Noy, too. The Ravens rank 28th in defensive success rate and 31st in defensive success rate against the run, a staggering number considering they were second in the latter category last year.

Can Derrick Henry get on track? Henry has lost a fumble in all three games this season, and he has managed just 73 yards across 23 carries (3.2 yards per carry) over the past two weeks. The Chiefs own one of the league's better run defenses and limited Henry to just 46 yards in last year's season opener.

Mahomes a rare home underdog. This is just the third time Mahomes has been a home underdog, along with Week 6, 2022 against the Bills and Week 2, 2025 against the Eagles. He lost both games.

Chiefs vs. Ravens pick, prediction

The Chiefs' offense isn't built to take advantage of the Ravens' defensive struggles: Mahomes is the team's leading rusher, and Kansas City running backs have just 188 yards on the ground through three games, 29th in the NFL. Jackson has only lost consecutive games once in the past four seasons, and he'll make sure it doesn't happen again here. Pick: Ravens, Under 47.5