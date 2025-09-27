One of the week's most compelling Week 4 matchups is Sunday's game between the Rams and the Colts in Los Angeles.

The Rams enter Sunday's game with a 2-1 record after coming up just short last Sunday in Philadelphia. The Colts are the NFL's most surprising team as they have won each of their first three games by an average of nearly 16 points per game.

Indianapolis apparently needs to do a little more when it comes to convincing the outside world of their legitimacy. The Colts are underdogs against the Rams despite their 3-0 record along with the fact that they own the NFL's second-ranked scoring offense and ninth-ranked scoring defense. If they can defeat the Rams, one would think that that would be enough to convince the naysayers of their place among the league's top teams.

Here's how you can follow the action in real time, along with a breakdown and a prediction for Sunday.

Where to watch Colts vs. Rams live

When: Sunday, Sept. 28 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Rams -3.5; O/U 49.5 (via FanDuel)

Colts vs. Rams: Need to know

Indiana Jones: Former Giants first-round pick Daniel Jones has enjoyed a career resurgence in Indianapolis. Jones, who beat out Anthony Richardson for the starting job this summer, is completing 71.6% of his passes with three touchdowns and no picks through three games. He's also scored three touchdowns on the ground.

Taylor still rules: Jonathan Taylor has reminded everyone this season that he is still one of the NFL's best running backs. The former rushing champion currently leads the NFL with 338 yards on the ground. He had 102 yards and three touchdowns in last week's win over the Titans.

Confusing Colts defense: While they haven't allowed many points, the Colts' defense has struggled when it comes to their red zone efficiency. In fact, the Colts' red zone defense is last in the NFL as opposing offenses are 6 of 6 against them in the red zone in terms of scoring touchdowns.

Rams dynamic duo: The Rams have one of the best receiving duos in the NFL in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Nacua leads the NFL with 29 catches, while Adams is tied for the team lead with two touchdown receptions. Adams is 13 yards from passing Hall of Famer Steve Largent for 19th on the career receiving yardage list.

Fearsome foursome: No defense has sacked the quarterback more than the Rams have through three games. Leading the charge is outside linebacker Byron Young, who already has four sacks this season.

Colts vs. Rams prediction, pick

The Colts shouldn't need to beat the Rams on the road to prove their legitimacy. They do, however, need to play a close game against a team whose Super Bowl legitimacy isn't in question.

Indianapolis makes a game of it, but the Rams' balance on offense and their pass rush might be enough to put them over the top. Pick: Rams, Under 49.5