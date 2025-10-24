The Indianapolis Colts look like one of the best teams in the NFL, and the Tennessee Titans look like one of the worst. That just about sums up the tale of the tape between these two AFC South rivals.

Coming off a drubbing of the Los Angeles Chargers, the Colts have now won three straight games and sit at 6-1 on the season. The Indianapolis offense -- led by running back Jonathan Taylor and a renewed Daniel Jones -- is among the best units in the league. The Colts are first in points per game (33.1) and second in total yards per game (380.3). They also rank first with an average point differential at 13.1 points per game.

On the other end of that spectrum are the Titans, coming in dead last with an average differential of -13.7 points per game. Interim coach Mike McCoy made his debut last weekend in a 31-13 loss to the New England Patriots, and as has been the case often, very little worked for Tennessee. Cam Ward was under pressure too often, and the defense eventually wore down and started surrendering big plays. That doesn't seem likely to change on Sunday.

Where to watch Colts vs. Titans live

Date : Sunday, Oct. 26 | Time : 4:25 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Oct. 26 | : 4:25 p.m. ET Location : Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Location : Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana
TV: CBS | Stream: Fubo

CBS Sports App Odds: Titans +14.5; O/U 47.5 (via DraftKings)

Colts vs. Titans: Need to know

Expect Jonathan Taylor to torch Tennessee. Taylor is having a brilliant season, but he especially loves facing the Titans. Last time out, Taylor went for 102 rushing yards and three touchdowns. If he finds the end zone three times again this weekend, he will be just the the third player in the last 50 seasons to post three rushing touchdowns twice against one opponent in the same season. The other two were Eddie George (2006 against the Browns) and LaDainian Tomlinson (2006 against the Broncos).

Cam Ward's turbulent transition will likely continue. Through the first season games of his NFL career, Ward is having a tough time adjusting to the NFL. He has the lowest completion percentage (58.0%) and the third-lowest yards per attempt (5.7) in the league this season. Of course, that isn't a commentary on Ward alone. The offensive line has a lot of issues, and the Titans don't have any dynamic playmakers in the passing game.

Colts are looking for another season sweep. The Colts have swept the season series against the Titans in back-to-back years, and they're looking to do it for the third consecutive time this weekend. In that span, Indianapolis has outscored Tennessee 153-111, and the Titans' last win over the Colts came all the way back on Oct. 23, 2022. Based on how the two sides have played this season, I don't like Tennessee's odds of halting this losing streak.

Colts vs. Titans prediction, pick



The Colts are massive 14.5-point favorites, which is an exceptionally high number for an NFL game. Normally, I might be inclined to take the points with the underdog, but trusting Tennessee is a very scary proposition these days. Instead, let's look at the total, which sits at 47.5 right now. Between the Titans' inability to find the end zone, and the Colts penchant for running the ball, I'm inclined to take the under. Pick: Colts -14.5; Under 47.5