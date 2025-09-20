The Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans will go head-to-head on Sunday for their first of two meetings on Sunday. The Colts are trying to continue their perfect start while the Titans are just trying to get on the board.

Only one team, the Buffalo Bills, has been better than the Colts through the first two weeks of the season. Daniel Jones looks like an entirely different player in Shane Steichen's system, and he's now thrown for 588 yards and two touchdowns through two weeks. With Jones at the helm, the Indianapolis offense is off to a historic start, and this team suddenly looks like it could be a problem in the AFC. Coming off a dramatic win over the Denver Broncos in Week 2, the Colts are riding high into Music City.

As good as the Colts have been to start the season, the Titans have looked lost at times. Tennessee actually led the Los Angeles Rams at halftime last weekend, but the wheels came off shortly thereafter. The result was a 33-19 loss as Tennessee's offense remained in neutral for the second straight game. If there is any silver lining for the Titans, it's that rookies Cam Ward and Elic Ayomanor have developed a connection already.

Where to watch Colts vs. Titans

Date : Sunday, Sept. 21 | Time : 1 p.m. ET

Location : Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Chargers -2.5; O/U 46 (via DraftKings)

Colts vs. Titans: Need to know

Colts' having a historic start. The easiest job in the NFL these days is that of Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez, who has yet to see any action. That's right, Indianapolis is now the first team of the Super Bowl era not to punt in either of its first two games. The Colts have been moving the ball with ease, and Daniel Jones is putting up some jaw-dropping numbers. Is this real, or is it merely a mirage created by a small sample size? We'll find out in Nashville this weekend.

Rookies ready to shine. Cam Ward is the most high-profile rookie in this game, and rightfully so. However, he isn't the only young star taking the field in this one. Ward has had his moments of brilliance, and one of them came on an absurd touchdown pass to fellow rookie Elic Ayomanor last week. Ayomanor is already carving out a role for himself in the Tennessee offense, and rookie tight end Tyler Warren is doing the same in Indianapolis. It's taken all of two weeks for Warren to look like a budding star at that position.

Tennessee looking to turn the tables. The Titans haven't beaten the Colts since 2022, as Indianapolis has swept the season series in each of the last two years. Having said that, margin of victory in all of those games has been within one score. The Colts haven't been humiliating the Titans, but they have made a few more plays in each matchup. Can Tennessee eliminate the crucial mistakes in critical moments and come away with its first win over Indianapolis since Oct. 23, 2022?

Colts vs. Titans prediction, pick



These two teams could not look much more different through two weeks. The Colts look unstoppable, and the Titans look destined for another top-five draft pick. Having said that, there are things to like about Tennessee. Its run defense has performed well, and that should come in handy against Jonathan Taylor. Plus, Cam Ward has made some big-time throws, but not all of them have been reeled in for receptions. As good as the Colts have looked, I will have to go with what should be a desperate Titans team in a divisional rivalry game. Pick: Titans, Over 46