Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season opens with a clash between two NFC heavyweights when the Washington Commanders take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Both teams are off to 1-0 starts after the Commanders defeated the New York Giants 21-6 and the Packers defeated the Detroit Lions 27-13.

Several big names shone in the opener, with Jayden Daniels throwing for 233 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 68 yards while Deebo Samuel accumulated 96 total yards and a touchdown in his Washington debut. The Commanders ran for 220 yards and held their opponent without a touchdown for the first time since 2020.

For Green Bay, Jordan Love threw for a pair of touchdowns, and Josh Jacobs ran for one as well. But Micah Parsons got the loudest roar of all when he chased down Jared Goff for a sack in his Packers debut. Green Bay's defense sacked Goff four times and picked him off once.

Here's where you can watch Thursday night's showdown, followed by keys to the game and a prediction.

Where to watch Commanders at Packers

When: Thursday, Sept. 11, 8:15 p.m. ET

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin Streaming: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Follow along: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Packers -3.5 | O/U 48.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook

Commanders at Packers: Need to know

Parsons with another big opportunity: Parsons' 10.5 career sacks against Washington are nearly double his most against any other team. It helps that he played against the Commanders twice a year when he was with the Cowboys, of course, but expect him to wreak havoc again Thursday against rookie right tackle Josh Conerly Jr. The Oregon product had an up-and-down debut and gave up a sack to Brian Burns.

Can Daniels get back on track?: Daniels was happy to get a win but described Washington's offense against New York as "sloppy" due to six penalties and several drops and misfires that were normally completed last year. Notably, Terry McLaurin had just two catches, and he and Daniels couldn't connect on a deep pass when McLaurin got behind the defense.

Strong rushing defenses vs. good rushing attacks: Washington's 220 rushing yards were its second-most in a season opener since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, and its 74 rushing yards allowed represented a big improvement over last year's struggles. Green Bay was even better, limiting Detroit to just 46 rushing yards, after a strong 2024.

Prediction

Parsons is still on a snap count, but he showed he can have a major impact even in limited playing time. Washington, on the other hand, doesn't have a star pass rusher, but it did do a nice job in Week 1 against Russell Wilson, accumulating a pair of sacks and 17 total pressures. Love and the Packers are a much tougher test, though.

The pass rush is just one aspect in which the Packers will have the upper hand, but it's a big one. Being home on a short week is another advantage for Green Bay. Daniels keeps it close, but Green Bay gets the win.

Pick: Packers 27, Commanders 23 | Packers -3.5