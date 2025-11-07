The Lions will put their remarkable winning streak following a loss on the line Sunday when they visit the Commanders in a rematch of last year's NFC divisional round meeting.

Detroit (5-3) is coming off a surprising 27-24 loss to the Vikings, but Dan Campbell's bunch hasn't lost consecutive games since 2022. The Lions have have gone 52 straight games without losing back-to-back contests since then and have won their last 12 games that followed a loss.

They will be heavily favored to make that 13 straight given the condition of the Commanders currently. Washington (3-6) has come crashing back down to Earth after last year's stunning 12-5 record and trip to the NFC Championship Game. Reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels dislocated his elbow late in a Week 9 blowout loss to the Seahawks and will be out. His injury is one of several the Commanders have experienced this year, and Marcus Mariota will make his fourth start in place of Daniels this season.

Where to watch Commanders vs. Lions live

Date: Sunday, Nov. 9 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 9 | 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Northwest Stadium -- Landover, Maryland

Northwest Stadium -- Landover, Maryland TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Lions -8.5; O/U 48.5 (via FanDuel)

Commanders vs. Lions: Need to know

Lions look to get offense back on track. Jared Goff got sacked five times, and Detroit managed just 65 rushing yards last week. The Lions' 305 yards of offense represented their fifth consecutive game with 380 yards or fewer, their longest streak since 2021. Overall, the Lions have slipped to 11th in yards per game this season; they were second last year. Offensive coordinator John Morton, Goff and star running back Jahmyr Gibbs should have ample opportunities to get back on track, though. Washington is allowing over 410 yards per game over their past four games, the second-highest in the NFL.

Jared Goff got sacked five times, and Detroit managed just 65 rushing yards last week. The Lions' 305 yards of offense represented their fifth consecutive game with 380 yards or fewer, their longest streak since 2021. Overall, the Lions have slipped to 11th in yards per game this season; they were second last year. Offensive coordinator John Morton, Goff and star running back Jahmyr Gibbs should have ample opportunities to get back on track, though. Washington is allowing over 410 yards per game over their past four games, the second-highest in the NFL. Aidan Hutchinson, rest of pass rush aim to get after Marcus Mariota. After signing a massive extension with the Lions last week, Hutchinson had a sack and seven pressures against the Vikings. He has seven sacks this season and will look to add to that total against a Washington offensive line susceptible to the pass rush. Washington quarterbacks have taken 24 sacks this season, tied for ninth-most in the NFL entering Week 10, and Mariota has taken multiple sacks in three of the four games he's seen significant action in this season.

After signing a massive extension with the Lions last week, Hutchinson had a sack and seven pressures against the Vikings. He has seven sacks this season and will look to add to that total against a Washington offensive line susceptible to the pass rush. Washington quarterbacks have taken 24 sacks this season, tied for ninth-most in the NFL entering Week 10, and Mariota has taken multiple sacks in three of the four games he's seen significant action in this season. Washington trying to find bright spots. The Commanders have been outscored 135-67 during their four-game losing streak, the worst point margin in the NFL since Week 6. Not only is Daniels out, but so, too is Terry McLaurin as well as several other key contributors. At this point, Washington is hoping to find anything positive to take forward. Keep an eye on rookie right tackle Josh Conerly Jr., rookie cornerback Trey Amos and some other youngsters who will figure heavily into Washington's future as it plays out the string this season.

Commanders vs. Lions pick, prediction

This one seems pretty straight forward. Washington has been one of the worst defensive teams in the NFL over the past several weeks, making this a perfect get-right game for Detroit. This was always going to be a tough challenge for Washington even if Daniels was healthy considering how poorly the defense is playing. Without him, victory is a near impossibility. Pick: Lions -8.5; Over 48.5