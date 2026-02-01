And here we go! At long last, Super Bowl week has arrived, and it's pedal to the metal until we get to kickoff of Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. Before we get to that duel for a Lombardi Trophy at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8, however, there's a plethora of events that will unfold in the Bay Area, beginning with Super Bowl Opening Night.

This is one of the more lively events of Super Bowl week, as each team will take the stage to be introduced. Then, a large contingent of players and coaches will be made available at individual podiums. There, the questions will range from the nitty-gritty of the game itself to the wild and obscure pop-culture variety, making it truly a one-of-a-kind evening.

Below, you can see how to watch the spectacle unfold.

Super Bowl Opening Night where to watch

Date: Monday, Feb. 2 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: San Jose Convention Center (San Jose)

TV: NFL Network | Stream: fubo (try for free)

The AFC Champion Patriots will be made available first, followed by the NFC Champion Seahawks. Here's a quick breakdown of the timeline as highlighted by the NFL (all times ET):

7 p.m.: Doors open to San Jose Convention Center

Doors open to San Jose Convention Center 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. : Session 1 for New England Patriots

: Session 1 for New England Patriots 8 p.m .: New England Patriots introduction and media availability

.: New England Patriots introduction and media availability 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. : Session 2 for Seattle Seahawks

: Session 2 for Seattle Seahawks 9:15 p.m. : Joint team appearance

: Joint team appearance 10 p.m. : Seattle Seahawks introduction and media availability

: Seattle Seahawks introduction and media availability 11 p.m.: Event concludes

Fans can expect to see the likes of Drake Maye, Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Stefon Diggs, Mike Vrabel, and Mike Macdonald among the notable figures at various podiums.