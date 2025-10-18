The 1-5 Miami Dolphins are headed to Cleveland to face the 1-5 Browns. Both teams are coming off losses and are looking to end losing streaks. The Browns are currently on a three-game losing streak, while the Dolphins have lost back-to-back games.

The Browns have a solid defense, but their offense has a hard time getting anything going and turns the ball over too often, coming in with six interceptions. Cleveland hasn't scored more than 17 points in a game this year.

Bet Browns vs. Dolphins at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass with a winning $5 wager:

The Dolphins offense isn't much better, tied for the the third most interceptions in the league (7). Miami's lone win this year is against the winless Jets. The frustration around these two teams is palpable six weeks into the season.

Here's a look at everything you need to know for the game, including betting odds and how to watch the matchup live.

Where to watch Dolphins vs. Browns live

Date: Sunday, Oct. 19 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 19 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Huntington Bank Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Huntington Bank Field -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Dolphins +2.5; O/U 40.5 (via DraftKings)

Dolphins vs. Browns: Need to know

Tua trouble. This week, Tua Tagovailoa called out his teammates, saying many have been late or absent to player only meetings. The comments gave some insight into the dysfunction that may be going on in the locker room, but also may have rubbed some in the building the wrong way.

More issues for Browns at QB. The Browns quarterback situation hasn't been smooth this season, keeping in theme with how their recent history has gone. They are already on their second QB of the season and their original starter isn't even on the team anymore. The Browns traded Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals, leaving rookie Dillon Gabriel in charge of the offense, with rookie Shadeur Sanders as the backup. Gabriel finished 29 of 52 with 221 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. It's certainly not the worst showing, but it wasn't enough to get the win against the Steelers.

Mike McDaniel is on the hot seat. We just saw the Titans fire their head coach after a rough start to the season and the Dolphins could certainly be next. McDaniel got the coaching gig in 2022 and even in the years he seemed to have a capable team, he hasn't been able to record a postseason win in his time in the 305.

Dolphins vs. Browns prediction, pick

This one could go either way, given that these are two struggling teams with a lot to fix. Still, I'm taking the Fins in this one. Pick: Dolphins +2.5; under 40.5