The Miami Dolphins are headed to Indianapolis to face the Colts on Sunday for a Week 1 AFC game. Both teams have a lot to prove, specifically at the quarterback position.

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa has been hit with injuries throughout his career and missed four games last season, including the final two. While the team is significantly better when he is healthy, the former first-rounder has yet to reach expectations or win a playoff game.

The Colts had a quarterback competition this offseason and it wasn't their 2023 No. 4 overall pick who won out, but rather former New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daniel Jones. Like Anthony Richardson, Jones is a former first-round pick who also has yet to live up to the professional expectations.

Jones was benched and later released last year by the Giants, then joined the Vikings for the remainder of the 2024 season. In 10 starts, he won just two games, with 2,070 passing yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. By comparison, Richardson had a 6-5 record in his sophomore year with 1,814 yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Here's how you can follow the game in real time, along with our game prediction.

Where to watch Dolphins vs. Colts live

Date: Sunday, Sept. 7 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

TV Channel: CBS | Streaming: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Colts -1.5 OU 47.5 (via DraftKings)

Dolphins vs. Colts: Need to know

Daniel Jones' Indy debut: Jones is looking to silence the doubters, but over the last two years he hasn't faired well in season openers. In 2024, he had a 52.4 completion percentage, no touchdowns and two interceptions in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In 2023, he lost to the Dallas Cowboys and finished with a 53.6 completion percentage, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

New Colts DC: Lou Anarumo is entering his first year as the Colts defensive coordinator after spending six years holding the same position with the Cincinnati Bengals. He is looking to revamp a defense that struggled last year and didn't get to the quarterback much. A top priority for the Dolphins is to protect Tagovailoa, but their offensive line hasn't been a strong suit of theirs. Indianapolis needs to bring the pressure.

Dolphins wide receivers: Tyreek Hill is adamant that he is going to turn things around, after last season ended in dramatic fashion with him asking to leave Miami. He's dealing with an oblique injury and has been ramping up his workload this week and coach Mike McDaniel expected him to suit up for Sunday. If Tagovailoa can get in a rhythm with Hill, who should come in with extra motivation, and Jaylen Waddle, they could expose the Colts' defense.

Dolphins vs. Colts prediction, pick

Both teams have a lot to work on and I expect both sides to have some rust. The Dolphins have more quarterback consistency, even with Tua missing significant time due to injury since he was drafted. In a quarterback-driven league, that can be the difference maker. The Colts are the slight favorite here, but I think it'll be the away team in a close contest. Pick: Miami, under 47.5