The NFL expands its NFL footprint once again Sunday, playing a game in Spain for the first time when the Washington Commanders face the Miami Dolphins at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, home of world-famous soccer team Real Madrid.

Both teams enter with 3-7 records, indicative of seasons that have gone far off track. The Commanders, who will be without Jayden Daniels (elbow) once again, have lost five straight games, the last four all by at least 21 points. No team since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970 has lost five straight games by 21 or more points, and Washington certainly won't want to return to the United States with the dubious distinction of being the first.

The Dolphins, on the other hand, have won two of their last three, including a stunning 30-13 upset of the Bills in Week 10. Buffalo had won 14 of the previous 15 meetings (including playoffs) coming in, but behind a spirited defensive effort and explosive running game, Miami got its biggest win in the series since 2011. Now the Dolphins will hope to reverse another historic trend: They are just 2-5 in international games all-time.

Here's how to watch this across-the-pond game as well as betting information, keys to the game and a prediction.

Where to watch Dolphins vs. Commanders live

Date: Sunday, Nov. 16 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 16 | 9:30 a.m. ET Where: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu -- Madrid, Spain

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu -- Madrid, Spain TV: NFL Network | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

NFL Network | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Dolphins -2.5; O/U 47.5 (via FanDuel)

Dolphins vs. Commanders: Need to know

Dolphins' explosive offense looks to feast. Behind Tua Tagovailoa, De'Von Achane and Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins had the fourth-highest explosive play rate in the NFL from Weeks 8-10. That included touchdown rushes of 59 and 35 yards last week by Achane and touchdown receptions of 43 (Week 8) and 38 yards by Waddle. Now, the Dolphins get to face a Washington defense that has allowed the fourth-highest explosive play rate this season and allowed 546 yards to the Lions in Week 10.

Behind Tua Tagovailoa, De'Von Achane and Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins had the fourth-highest explosive play rate in the NFL from Weeks 8-10. That included touchdown rushes of 59 and 35 yards last week by Achane and touchdown receptions of 43 (Week 8) and 38 yards by Waddle. Now, the Dolphins get to face a Washington defense that has allowed the fourth-highest explosive play rate this season and allowed 546 yards to the Lions in Week 10. What does Dan Quinn do to fix the defense? After an outing like that -- and several similar outings previously -- by the defense, coach Dan Quinn decided to make a change: He will be calling the defensive plays Marshon Lattimore and Trey Amos. Quinn, who hasn't called plays since his tenure as Cowboys defensive coordinator, will hope to jumpstart a defense that has zero sacks over its past two games.

After an outing like that -- and several similar outings previously -- by the defense, coach Dan Quinn decided to make a change: He will be Marshon Lattimore and Trey Amos. Quinn, who hasn't called plays since his tenure as Cowboys defensive coordinator, will hope to jumpstart a defense that has zero sacks over its past two games. Dolphins defense looks to keep creating takeaways. The Dolphins forced three turnovers against the Bills and now have a +5 turnover margin in three wins this season compared to a -12 turnover differential in losses this season. Or, to put it another way, Miami is 3-1 when winning the turnover battle and 0-6 when losing it. Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota has four turnovers in four starts this season.

Dolphins vs. Commanders pick, prediction

Quinn taking over the defensive playcalling may help some, but the Commanders' personnel woes are too much to overcome on that side of the ball, which should allow Tagovailoa, Achane and Waddle to have big days. Miami's defense hasn't been much better this year, but with the Commanders missing Daniels, Terry McLaurin and others, it should get enough stops to earn a win. Pick: Dolphins -2.5; Under 47.5