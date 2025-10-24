The 1-6 Miami Dolphins are headed to Atlanta to face the 3-3 Falcons, and both teams are in need of the opportunity to pick-up a bounce-back victory. The Dolphins are coming off a 31-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns while the Falcons were dealt a 20-10 defeat by the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7.

Miami's loss was certainly the more embarrassing of the two and involved the benching of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he threw three interceptions for the second straight game. Quinn Ewers came in, but didn't fare much better against a solid Browns defense.

The Dolphins locker room is clearly going through some turmoil. Tagovailoa called out, then apologized for calling out, players missing meetings and coach Mike McDaniel says anyone "negatively affecting the football team routinely" may be replaced by another player.

The Falcons have been up and down this year, with a 24-14 win over AFC favorites Buffalo Bills, but a 30-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers, who were 0-2 heading into that matchup. The Falcons are dealing with some injuries and multiple starters landed on the injury report, including quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Penix is considered "day-to-day" with a bone bruise according to coach Raheem Morris and was listed with a knee injury. On Wednesday, Penix said he felt good and the plan was for him to play.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the game live, along with betting odds and a prediction.

Where to watch Dolphins vs. Falcons live

Date: Sunday, Oct. 26 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Falcons -7; O/U 44.5 (via DraftKings)

Dolphins vs. Falcons: Need to know

The Dolphins are not expected to fire McDaniel. The question almost every football fan had after the Dolphins' blowout loss to the Browns was: Will McDaniel lose his job? He's certainly on the hot seat, but he is not expected to be fired

Another big question after last week's game was whether Tagovailoa would remain the starter and this week McDaniel confirmed that he will

Bijan Robinson might have a field day. The Dolphins defense has allowed 1,115 rushing yards, the most in the league, and after producing a sub-par 40 last week, this should be the kind of opponent that Robinson needs. Look for him to produce a stat sheet more like the one he had in Week 6 when he ran over the Bills for 170 yards.

Dolphins vs. Falcons prediction, pick

The Dolphins struggles don't seem to be resolving themselves anytime soon, and the Falcons provide enough of a challenge to make me believe this isn't the week Miami turns it all around. Pick: Falcons -7; Under 44.5