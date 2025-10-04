A 1-3 record is a difficult one for an NFL team to possess through four games, as it is difficult to project if their lone win is evidence of an imminent turnaround or a mere mirage amid a desert of losing. For the Carolina Panthers, a 42-13 loss to the New England Patriots last week threw cold water on the idea that their impressive 30-0 win the previous week was a sign of things to come, and they now return to uptown Charlotte licking their wounds and still trying to figure out exactly what their identity is as a football team.

The high the Panthers were riding last week is now the same one being experienced by the Miami Dolphins -- from strictly a wins and losses vantage point -- who picked up their first victory over the New York Jets Monday night. They'll look to turn that into forward momentum, but it won't be easy given the loss of arguably their best player in Tyreek Hill, nor given that they have to hit the road on a short week in this Week 5 meeting of 1-3 teams.

Bet Panthers vs. Dolphins at BetMGM Sportsbook, where new users get up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if their first wager doesn't win with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Where to watch Dolphins vs. Panthers live

When: Sunday, Oct. 5 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 5 | 1 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Fox | Fubo (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Dolphins -1.5; O/U 45.5 (via DraftKings)

Dolphins vs. Panthers: Need to know

Is Darren Waller for real? In his first game of the season against the Jets, Dolphins tight end Darren Waller didn't look anything like a former star player coming out of retirement. A former Pro Bowl tight end, Waller looked just like his old self by catching two touchdowns, which proved pivotal in Miami's 27-21 win and gives the Dolphins' offense another playmaking option, particularly in the red zone.

Assuming Waller is able to stay on the field -- injuries have been a problem for him throughout the latter stages of his career -- his presence in Miami's offense could serve to help soften the blow of a season-ending injury to Tyreek Hill, who dislocated his knee in the Dolphins' win over the Jets last Monday.

Panthers playmaking boost. With a blowout loss to the Patriots counteracting all the good feelings of a blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons, the Panthers are looking for more consistency out of their team as they begin October. They could get it through reinforcements to their wide receiving corps, as second-year pro Xavier Legette is on track to return from a hamstring injury that has cost him the past two games. Carolina is also expected to have rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. available for the first time this season, and the sixth-round pick out of Colorado could serve as a spark both on offense as well as in the return game on special teams.

Dolphins vs. Panthers prediction, pick

The Dolphins are favored in this matchup at -1.5, but there's evidence to suggest that the Panthers could be a better home team than they are a road team. Three of Carolina's four games have taken away from Charlotte, and their one home game was a 30-0 shutout of the Falcons. The Dolphins have stabilized their situation the past two weeks with a competitive effort against the Buffalo Bills and a win against the Jets, but neither particularly moves me enough to believe that all of their problems are solved -- especially not with Tyreek Hill being out for the season. I'll take the home team and the sound of Sweet Caroline at game's end on Sunday. Pick: Panthers +1.5, Over 42.5