PHILADELPHIA -- Just 217 days after Super Bowl LIX, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs embark on a highly anticipated rematch of NFL powers. The Eagles and Chiefs will face off in another must-see showdown in Week 2, as the teams that met in two of the last three Super Bowls have different stakes on the line this time around.

The Eagles are off to a 1-0 start, and look to win at Arrowhead Stadium for the second time in three years under Nick Sirianni. The Chiefs are 0-1 for the second time in three years, facing an unusual situation against the Super Bowl champions. Andy Reid has never started 0-2 since becoming coach of the Chiefs, as the franchise has never lost three straight games in the Patrick Mahomes era (including postseason)

Keep in mind 0-2 teams have just a 12.2% chance of making the playoffs since the NFL expanded the postseaosn to 12 teams in 1990. That percentage only increased to 12.5% since the postseason expanded to 14 teams in 2020. So yes, it's important for the Chiefs to get back on the right track this week.

The Eagles' showdown with the Chiefs will be the 11th rematch of a Super Bowl in the following season in NFL history and the fourth to occur within the first two weeks of that season. The Super Bowl-winning team has won seven of the 10 previous rematches, as one of the three losses was the Chiefs against the Eagles in 2023.

This certainly isn't a rare matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs. Both franchises are well versed in playing each other.

"Since I've been here [201], there's been four teams that we've played every year and obviously that's the Giants, that's the Commanders, that's the Cowboys, and that's the Chiefs," said Sirianni. "We've played them every single year.

"You're constantly looking at those tapes and you have a plan of what you do when you play a team again and you go through that process of that you can expect things that they did successfully for those things that come again in different forms and you can expect things that they may not have done successfully that they change a little bit."

For a preview of the Eagles' showdown with the Chiefs, and how to watch the Super Bowl rematch, here's what to expect.

When the Eagles have the ball

The Eagles offense is still a work in progress under Kevin Patullo, scoring on each of its first four possessions in its Week 1 win over the Cowboys before running 20 plays for 54 yards -- and no points -- to close out the game. Yes there was a rain delay involved that affected the timing, but A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith had a combined four targets.

Philadelphia did run for 158 yards, yet Saquon Barkley was bottled up for just 60 yards and 3.3 yards per carry. Barkley faced eight or more defenders in the box on 12 of those carries, rushing for 33 yards (2.8 yards per carry). The Chiefs executed the same game plan against Barkley in Super Bowl LIX -- holding Barkley to 57 yards on 25 carries (2.3 yards per carry). Barkley had 18 carries for 38 yards with 7+ defenders in the box.

"I'm used to it," Barkley said. "It's not the first time a team is going to try to stop us. Teams tried to stop us last year, and no one was really successful last year, besides in the Super Bowl, to be honest. But it opens up a lot of stuff."

The Chiefs will do whatever they can to contain Barkley, which is where Hurts comes in. Hurts was excellent throwing the ball in Super Bowl LIX, going 8 of 10 for 120 yards and two touchdown passes and zero interceptions (156.3 rating) when the Chiefs put 7+ defenders in the box. Hurts completed both his passes over 10+ air yards when the Chiefs stacked 7+ defenders in the box.

"And we still have a threat at quarterback," Barkley said. "He can throw the ball, and run the ball, too. That's the beauty of playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. We have so much talent. If you take away one thing, we have the opportunity to hurt you in another. That's just the mindset.

"Whatever it takes to win football games, whether they stack the box or they don't. But if you don't stack the box, I'll make you pay for it. That's how I feel."

When the Chiefs have the ball

The Chiefs were hit hard by the Eagles pass rush in Super Bowl LIX, as Mahomes was pressured 38% of the time in the game. He was 4 of 9 for 48 yards with a touchdown and an interception (58.8 rating) while being sacked six times. In the first half when pressured, Mahomes was 1 of 5 for 5 yards with an interception -- a 0.0 rating.

The Eagles defense stymied Mahomes in that game, but Philadelphia's pass rush doesn't have Josh Sweat and Milton Williams anymore. Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith and Za'Darius Smith are on the edge (Smith makes his debut Sunday), while Jalen Carter will also return after being ejected last week.

The Chiefs are also thin at wide reciever, as Rashee Rice is serving his suspension while Xavier Worthy may be unavailable for this one. Mahomes' top targets at wideout could be Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, taking away some explosion in the passing game.

The Eagles secondary had its issues in Week 1, but is still sticking with Adoree' Jackson at CB2. Look for the Chiefs to target him if the Eagles can't get a consistent pass rush going.

Prediction

If the Eagles pass rush can get going against the Chiefs, Mahomes could be in for another frustrating day. The Eagles have proven Hurts can throw the ball if the box is stacked to contain Barkley, so perhaps the Chiefs switch it up there and let Barkley get his. The Eagles just don't turn the ball over, so the Chiefs will have to create a turnover or two to take this one.

Kansas City is in a must-win scenario, and Mahomes has never lost three straight starts. Josh Simmons will be the offensive lineman to watch on Sunday, as he allowed four pressures and an 8.5% pressure rate in his debut.

Picked the Eagles in the Super Bowl and the Chiefs the season prior in Arrowhead. This game could really go either way.

Pick: Eagles 27, Chiefs 24 | Eagles -1