The way the Philadelphia Eagles finished the 2023 NFL season, it was almost as if they needed a getaway, tapped out of both energy and enthusiasm. The way the Green Bay Packers finished, it was almost as if they were too big for the American stage, primed for an even grander spotlight.

Now, as the 2024 NFL campaign gets underway, both the Eagles and Packers are getting what they need. And they're getting together, opening the new season in none other than São Paulo, Brazil. Squaring off in a potential NFC playoffs preview, the two sides aren't simply treading new water with the league's first South American showdown, but with a fresh chance at climbing to the NFL mountaintop.

One side has a recent MVP candidate in Jalen Hurts. The other has a current MVP pick in Jordan Love. And both have dreams of fighting for the NFC crown, the Eagles two years removed from a Super Bowl appearance and the Packers fresh off a surprise push to reach last year's conference title game.

How can you tune in when they clash on the global stage? Which players could be X-factors? And who's gonna win? Here's our preview and prediction:

Where to watch

Date: Friday, Sept. 6 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 6 | 8:15 p.m. ET Location: Corinthians Arena (São Paulo, Brazil)

Corinthians Arena (São Paulo, Brazil) Stream: Peacock, NFL+

Peacock, NFL+ TV: NBC10 (Philadelphia), NBC26 (Green Bay/Milwaukee)

Key matchups

USATSI

Burning questions

Eagles: Can Kellen Moore smooth out the offense? The new coordinator will be tasked with maximizing the talent around Hurts, including new featured back Saquon Barkley and maybe the best wide receiver group in the NFL, thanks to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

The new coordinator will be tasked with maximizing the talent around Hurts, including new featured back Saquon Barkley and maybe the best wide receiver group in the NFL, thanks to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Packers: Can Jordan Love build off his strong finish? We have to remember this quarterback is only entering his second full season as a starter. And he only really elevated his play to a Pro Bowl level down the stretch in 2023. Can he sustain the gunslinging approach?

Series history

The Eagles and Packers have met just five times in the last 10 years, with Green Bay owning a 3-2 edge during that time. Their last game occurred in 2022, when the Eagles won a 40-33 matchup in which Jalen Hurts set a team record for rushing yards and Jordan Love briefly replaced an injured Aaron Rodgers.

Prediction

USATSI

The neutral site isn't nothing, considering both Philly and Green Bay tend to enjoy a rowdy home-field advantage. The impact of long travel to Brazil is another unpredictable variable. On the field, however, this might be an even tougher projection. Love and Hurts have both flashed MVP-level stuff; the former has the more dynamic play designer in head coach Matt LaFleur, while Hurts has some of the game's best playmakers around him. Both defenses, meanwhile, are transitioning under new leaders.

All in all, the Eagles probably have the edge in personnel, and it's very possible they'll revive title hopes right out of the gate. Hurts, for one, seems especially determined to restore his trajectory. But coaching is the X-factor for them, and LaFleur has been the steadier hand on the other side. With another full offseason to craft Love and his young receivers, the bet here is that his group will be a bit too shifty and speedy for a Philly defense rounding into form. Call it a shootout, and give the slight edge to the Pack.

Projected score: Packers 27, Eagles 26

Cody likes the Packers to upset the Eagles in Brazil, but what does the SportsLine Projection Model -- up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception -- think of the historic showdown? Check out that prediction, as well as picks for all of the Week 1 games, right here.