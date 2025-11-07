The NFL is headed to Germany this weekend as the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts face off in Berlin. The Colts made a major defensive upgrade at the trade deadline in order to cement their status as contenders, and the Falcons need a win to stay in the NFC playoff race.

Coming off just their second loss of the season, the Colts took a big swing on Tuesday when they sent a pair of first-round picks and receiver AD Mitchell to the New York Jets for cornerback Sauce Gardner. That was a big gamble, but it's one worth making for a team with Super Bowl aspirations. Indianapolis already has a top-two offense in the league, which is powered by star running back Jonathan Taylor and veteran quarterback Daniel Jones. That unit had a hiccup last weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it'll look to bounce back against the Falcons.

Atlanta should be the more desperate team in this matchup as the team is now 3-5 and needs a win to keep pace in the NFC playoff picture. The Falcons missed an opportunity to pick up a huge win last weekend when kicker John Parker Romo missed what would have been a game-tying extra point late in the fourth quarter against the Patriots. Still, Atlanta has no shortage of weapons, especially on offense. Drake London just turned in a three-touchdown performance, and Bijan Robinson is one of the best running backs in the NFL.

Where to watch Falcons vs. Colts live

Date : Sunday, Nov. 9 | Time : 9:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 9 | : 9:30 a.m. ET Location : Olympic Stadium Berlin -- Berlin, Germany

: Olympic Stadium Berlin -- Berlin, Germany TV: NFL Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

NFL Network | Fubo (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Colts -6.5; O/U 48.5 (via DraftKings)

Falcons vs. Colts: Need to know

New weapon for Colts defense. On Tuesday, Gardner became just the second player since 1990 to get traded in exchange for multiple first-round picks. The other one was Jalen Ramsey, who went to the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. With a pair of first-team All-Pro selections in his first two NFL seasons, Gardner has already proven to be one of the best corners in the league. Gardner has missed time with a concussion, but he's on track to return for his Colts debut this week.

On Tuesday, Gardner became just the second player since 1990 to get traded in exchange for multiple first-round picks. The other one was Jalen Ramsey, who went to the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. With a pair of first-team All-Pro selections in his first two NFL seasons, Gardner has already proven to be one of the best corners in the league. Gardner has missed time with a concussion, but he's on track to return for his Colts debut this week. Battle of the backfields. Expect both of these teams to feature their running backs early and often because they have two of the very best in the world. Taylor and Robinson are two of just three players with more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage this season. The last time two players with those numbers met in Week 10 or earlier occurred when Marshall Faulk and LaDainian Tomlinson faced one another in 2002.

Expect both of these teams to feature their running backs early and often because they have two of the very best in the world. Taylor and Robinson are two of just three players with more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage this season. The last time two players with those numbers met in Week 10 or earlier occurred when Marshall Faulk and LaDainian Tomlinson faced one another in 2002. Falcons coming through as underdogs. The Falcons are the underdog in this one, and that's a role they've relished, at least against the spread. Atlanta is 3-0 against the spread as an underdog this season, which means the team is just 1-4 as a favorite. The problem for the Falcons is that not all of those covers have resulted in straight-up wins. They'll need to make sure they spring the upset this weekend in order to avoid falling into a 3-6 hole.

Falcons vs. Colts prediction, pick



Despite how good the Falcons have been as underdogs, I hesitate to take them in that situation this weekend given the travel and the fact that they'll get an angry Colts team coming off a rare loss. That said, the Indianapolis defense should get plenty of stops, even without Gardner fully up to speed with the scheme. The Atlanta defense isn't exactly a doormat either. Because of the defenses and the general body clock disruption, I think we get a low-scoring matchup. Pick: Colts -6.5; Under 48.5