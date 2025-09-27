The Washington Commanders hit the road in Week 4 for a visit to the Atlanta Falcons in a game that finds both teams battling some adversity early in the season.

The Commanders moved to 2-1 with a Week 3 blowout win over the Raiders but saw its injury issues continue to rise. Already without Jayden Daniels (knee sprain) and several other key pieces, Washington lost wide receiver Terry McLaurin to a quad injury that leaves his Week 4 status uncertain. Daniels' status is also uncertain; Marcus Mariota would start again if Daniels can't play. The Commanders also placed cornerback Jonathan Jones (hamstring) and safety Will Harris (leg) on injured reserve, leaving them scrambling in the secondary.

Whether or not the Falcons can take advantage is becoming an increasingly urgent question. The Falcons (1-2) lost 30-0 to the Panthers in Week 3, with Michael Penix Jr. throwing two interceptions, including a pick six. Raheem Morris has insisted he's not even remotely considering benching Penix after Kirk Cousins finished the game, but he'd certainly like to see the results improve, starting in this in-conference matchup.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, as well as odds and a prediction.

Where to watch Falcons vs. Commanders

Date: Sunday, Sept. 28 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Commanders -2.5; O/U 43.5 (via DraftKings)

Falcons vs. Commanders: Need to know

Do Falcons' changes pay off? Atlanta made a pair of significant changes after their loss to Carolina: Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is moving down from the booth to the sideline, and the team fired wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard. How much that helps Penix, though, is TBD. He has the third-lowest completion percentage (58.6%) and third-highest off-target percentage (15.2%) in the NFL. There are big plays to be had against a susceptible Washington secondary, but he has to actually make them.

What's Daniels' status? Daniels returned to practice this week after suffering a knee sprain in Week 2 against the Packers. Washington knows how valuable Daniels is and will be cautious, especially after seeing Mariota play well against Las Vegas. If Daniels is good to go, though, how close to 100% is he? Last year, he didn't miss any games, but a midseason rib injury limited his scrambling abilities for several weeks.

Can surprising pass rushes keep up strong starts? The Commanders have the fourth-highest pressure rate (47%) in the NFL through three weeks, and the Falcons are 10th at 42%. Last year, these teams ranked 12th and 30th, respectively, in that category, so these are impressive jumps. Washington has gotten strong starts from veterans Dorance Armstrong, Von Miller and Daron Payne while rookie James Pearce Jr. and veterans Zach Harrison and Kaden Elliss lead the way for Atlanta.

Falcons vs. Commanders prediction, pick

The Commanders beat the Falcons in each of the last four seasons, including a 30-24 overtime thriller last year that ended on Daniels' walk-off touchdown pass to Ertz. Atlanta needs to get things back on track on both sides of the ball, but it won't happen this week if Daniels is back, as he seems on track to be. Pick: Commanders, Under 45.5