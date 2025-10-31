Yes, the New England Patriots are hosting the Atlanta Falcons in a rematch of Super Bowl LI, but we probably won't be seeing a New England comeback following an Atlanta quarterback jumping out to a 28-3 lead this time around.

The Patriots sit atop the AFC East at 6-2 and are on a five-game win streak. They are coming off a 32-13 win against the Cleveland Browns and proved they can win against a good defense, even if it takes some halftime adjustments.

The Falcons are 3-4 and third in the NFC South. They're looking to snap a two-game losing streak, with their most recent loss coming against the Miami Dolphins in a lopsided 34-10 battle against a team they could've beat.

Where to watch Falcons vs. Patriots live

Date: Sunday, Nov. 2 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 2 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Gillette Stadium -- Foxboro, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxboro, Massachusetts TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Patriots -5.5; O/U 44.5 (via DraftKings)

Falcons vs. Patriots: Need to know

Drake Maye the MVP: The Patriots sophomore QB is putting up a legitimate MVP-caliber season

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (hip) and wide receiver Drake London (hip) both missed last week's game due to injuries. Kirk Cousins played in place of Penix against the Dolphins. Coach Raheem Morris gave an update on his QB on Wednesday, saying he "feels really good" about him. London is considered day-to-day, like Penix, was also in the building on Wednesday. Patriots slow start: The Patriots are winning games as of late, but they haven't started games off strong. Their first-half play, and specifically their first-quarter play, has lacked in comparison to their second-half performances. The Patriots are set to be a playoff team this year and playing teams like the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason is a challenge that will require their best effort in all 60 minutes. As they continue through the second half of the regular season, those are adjustments I expect them to focus on.

Falcons vs. Patriots prediction, pick

The Patriots are the favorites here and for good reason. Each week they've improved on their weak spots and I think that will continue this week against an easier defense than they faced last week. Pick: Patriots -5.5; Over 44.5