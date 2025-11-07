Coming off their dramatic win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Chicago Bears remain in the thick of the NFC playoff race. They'll try to take another step toward the postseason as Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants come to town this weekend.

Things are starting to come together for the Bears under first-year coach Ben Johnson. After an 0-2 start to the season, Chicago has won five of its last six, and the team gets a favorable matchup this weekend. In last week's win over the Bengals, Caleb Williams and Kyle Monangai were on fire. Williams totaled 333 yards to go with three passing touchdowns, and Monangai gashed Cincinnati for 176 rushing yards. The Giants defense may not be as bad as the Bengals, but it's not far off.

Over the last three weeks, the story has been the same for New York. Dart looks good, but he doesn't have enough help around him to pick up the win. That was certainly the case in last week's loss to the San Francisco 49ers, in which Dart tallied 247 total yards and three total touchdowns. The other side of the ball was a problem for the Giants as they allowed 5.8 yards per play, and the 49ers were able to lean on the running game with a second-half lead. Can New York put together a more complete effort this week?

Everything you need to know about what should be a fun game in Chicago can be found below.

Where to watch Giants vs. Bears live

Date : Sunday, Nov. 9 | Time : 1 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 9 | : 1 p.m. ET Location : Solider Field -- Chicago, Illinois

: Solider Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Bears -4.5; O/U 46.5 (via DraftKings)

Giants vs. Bears: Need to know

Giants have road woes. If you thought the Giants were bad at home, you would be right. The scary part is that it can -- and does -- get worse. New York has lost 10 straight road games, and the average margin of defeat in those games is 10.1. The Giants aren't even doing well by Vegas' expectations as they're 2-8 against the spread throughout this road skid.

If you thought the Giants were bad at home, you would be right. The scary part is that it can -- and does -- get worse. New York has lost 10 straight road games, and the average margin of defeat in those games is 10.1. The Giants aren't even doing well by Vegas' expectations as they're 2-8 against the spread throughout this road skid. Caleb Williams is on a historic pace. The Bears have never had a quarterback top 4,000 yards in a single season, but that could change this year. Williams is now on pace for 4,071 passing yards this year, and now he gets to face a Giants defense allowing 232.1 yards per game. Williams should be able to put up numbers against this unit.

The Bears have never had a quarterback top 4,000 yards in a single season, but that could change this year. Williams is now on pace for 4,071 passing yards this year, and now he gets to face a Giants defense allowing 232.1 yards per game. Williams should be able to put up numbers against this unit. Bears back in playoff picture. The Bears are very much in the playoff mix as they try to reach the postseason for the first time since 2020. Chicago (5-3) is still battling with the Detroit Lions (5-3) and the Green Bay Packers (5-2-1) for the top spot in the NFC North. According to FanDuel, the Bears' playoff odds are now +186.

Giants vs. Bears prediction, pick



Since Jaxson Dart took over as the starting quarterback in New York, the Giants offense has looked markedly better, despite some key injuries. Against a Bears defense that has surrendered 72 points over its last two games, the Giants should be able to find the end zone in this one. On the other side of the ball, the Giants have struggled to get stops, and the play caller matchup between Johnson and New York defensive coordinator Shane Bowen favors the Bears. I think this could be a shootout. Pick: Bears -4.5; Over 46.5