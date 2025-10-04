Among the many testaments to how quickly things can change in the NFL is how rapidly the narrative around a team can swing when they get rid of their goose egg in the win column: After an 0-3 start, the New York Giants suddenly have life after upsetting the Los Angeles Chargers, renewing hope at 1-3 that their season can still amount to something -- especially now that rookie Jaxson Dart is at quarterback.

The boost that comes with winning a game is something the New Orleans Saints are still seeking, as while they have been competitive in most of their games so far this season, they remain 0-4 and are one of just three winless teams alongside the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets. After giving the Buffalo Bills as much as they could handle a week ago in Orchard Park, the Saints now return home to the Big Easy for their Week 5 matchup against Big Blue as they try to earn their first win of the season.

Where to watch Giants vs. Saints live

When: Sunday, Oct. 3 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 3 | 1 p.m. ET Where: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Giants +1.5; O/U 42.5 (via DraftKings)

Giants vs. Saints: Need to know

How will the Giants replace Malik Nabers? This game was supposed to mark a homecoming for Giants star wide receiver Malik Nabers, a native of Lafayette and a former All-American wide receiver at LSU. But all that came to a crashing halt last week when Nabers tore his ACL while going up for the ball on a free play, ending his season and depriving the Giants of their best playmaker.

More will be asked of veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton and slot receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, but there are major question marks behind them. Former third round pick Jalin Hyatt has struggled to adapt to the NFL after playing in a simplistic offense at the University of Tennessee, and the only other depth wide receivers are undrafted rookie Beaux Collins and return specialist Gunner Olszewski. More could also be asked of tight ends Theo Johnson and Daniel Bellinger, the former of whom Jaxson Dart threw his first NFL passing touchdown to as well as found for a critical third-down conversion that allowed the Giants to run the clock down against the Chargers.

Offensive line injuries piling up for the Saints. Against the Chargers, the Giants' winning formula was to exploit injuries to the Bolts' offensive line and use their formidable pass rush to make life very difficult for their backups. That doesn't bode well for the Saints, who are dealing with offensive line injuries of their own.

The Saints have lost guard Cesar Ruiz for multiple weeks to an ankle injury, compounding issues New Orleans has had with injuries to Trevor Penning and Dillon Radunz. While Penning made his first start of the season against the Bills, he was a non-participant in practice on Wednesday alongside Radunz as his ankle injury continues to be a problem. The Saints' injury woes also extend to the other side of the ball, as defensive end Chase Young has been ruled out for the fifth-straight game.

Giants vs. Saints prediction, pick

Despite the Giants being favored in this matchup for much of the leadup to the NFL season, the odds have completely flipped this week to the Saints being favored by -1.5. Whether this is a reaction to Malik Nabers' season-ending injury is anyone's guess, but it's hard to foresee a Saints team that hasn't won a game with Spencer Rattler at quarterback suddenly looking like world-beaters, especially with their offensive line being banged up and with the Giants pass rush coming off a game where they had their way against Justin Herbert, an MVP-caliber quarterback. The Giants may have to grind this one out, but that should be enough to give them their first multi-game winning streak since DeVitomania struck in 2023. Pick: Giants +1.5, Over 42.5