Before either of them can be Super Bowl champs, the Jaguars and Dolphins will try to become state champs during the NFL's opening weekend. The two Florida-based teams will kick off their respective regular seasons against one another Sunday in Miami.

Fresh off a second consecutive playoff season, the Dolphins are a trendy pick to win the AFC East while also possibly being a legitimate threat to the Chiefs' dynasty. The main reason for that optimism is Miami's high-octane offense, led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and running backs Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane.

Two years removed from giving Kansas City a scare in the divisional round of the playoffs, the Jaguars are hoping to rebound this season after losing five of their final six games of the 2023 season following an 8-3 start. Jacksonville should be able to if Trevor Lawrence can stay healthy after injuries put a damper on his and the Jaguars' hopes last season.

Here's how you can follow the action in real time, along with a prediction for how Sunday's game will play out.

How to watch Jaguars-Dolphins

When: Sunday, Sept. 8 | 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 8 | 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+ (click here)

CBS | Paramount+ (click here) Follow: CBS Sports App



CBS Sports App Odds: Dolphins -3.5, O/U 49

Prediction

As noted above, I think that this will be a competitive game that comes down to the wire. But I'm playing it safe and picking the favored Dolphins at home. A big reason why I'm going with Miami is the fact that Tua and Co. should be able to take advantage of a Jaguars defense that ranked 26th in the NFL last year in passing yards allowed.

I'm picking the Dolphins, but I'm looking forward to seeing how the Jaguars' passing attack looks with the offseason acquisitions of veteran Gabe Davis and rookie Brian Thomas Jr. Those two, along with No. 1 wideout Christian Kirk, should make for a formidable trio.

As far as the Over/Under, I'm taking the Under in this game, as the defenses usually have the upper hand in early-season games.

Score: Dolphins 20, Jaguars 16