The NFL's Week 10 slate includes an interesting AFC South showdown between the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

At 3-5, the Texans are in desperate need of a win if they harbor any hope of remaining in the AFC playoff race beyond Thanksgiving. Houston will face Jacksonville without starting quarterback C.J. Stroud, who entered the league's concussion protocol during last week's three-point loss to the Broncos.

While Houston has more than one problem on its hand, this season has been much smoother for the Jaguars, who at 5-3 are within striking distance of the 7-2 Colts in the AFC South division standings. Jacksonville increased its odds at a postseason push when it acquired former Raiders wideout Jakobi Meyers just before the trade deadline.

Where to watch Jaguars vs. Texans live

When: Sunday, Nov. 9 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 9 | 1 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS Sports App Odds: Jaguars -1.5; O/U 37.5 (via FanDuel)

Jaguars vs. Texans: Need to know

How will Stroud's replacement fare? With Stroud out, veteran Davis Mills is slated to make his first regular season start since the 2022 season. A 2021 third-round pick, Mills made 25 starts for the Texans during his first two NFL seasons and has a 2-1 career record against the Jaguars. While he played relatively well over that span, Mills as times struggled to take care of the ball. He threw a league-high 15 interceptions during the 2022 season, for example.

Jaguars "new" wide receiver. While he's new to the Jaguars, Meyers -- who will turn 29 on Sunday -- is a seven-year NFL veteran who spent his first four seasons in New England before spending his last three seasons with Las Vegas. A model of consistency, Meyers had over 800 receiving yards each of the four seasons while tallying a career-high 1,027 yards last season. He had 33 catches for 352 yards and no touchdowns in seven games this season for the Raiders.

Avoid Lloyd. Mills would be wise to avoid throwing in the direction of Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd. The 27-year-old Lloyd has a league-high four interceptions this season that includes two picks of Mac Jones during Jacksonville's Week 4 win over the 49ers.

Speaking of defense. While their record leaves something to be desired, the Texans have nonetheless received mostly stellar play from its defense, led by defensive end Will Anderson Jr. On average, Houston is allowing 15.1 points per game, the fewest in the NFL.

Record breaker. Jaguars kicker Cam Little is fresh off of his record-setting performance during last week's overtime win over the Raiders. Just before halftime, Little made history by booting a 68-yard field goal, the longest in NFL history by two yards.

Jaguars vs. Texans prediction, pick

In a pretty evenly matched game, the Jaguars appear to have an advantage with the running game with Travis Etienne. After being underutilized in recent weeks, Etienne was given the ball a season-high 27 times during last week's win in Las Vegas. One would think that Jaguars coach Liam Coen will follow a similar script in Houston. If he does, the Jaguars should be enough to get a hard-earned win while improving to 6-3. Pick: Jaguars -1.5; Under 37.5