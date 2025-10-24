The Bengals had lost four consecutive games and were struggling in a big way after losing quarterback Joe Burrow for the majority of the regular season. However, in his second start since being acquired from the Cleveland Browns, new quarterback Joe Flacco led the Bengals to an impressive 33-31 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7. Flacco threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns, while star receiver Ja'Marr Chase hauled in 16 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown.

On the other hand, the Jets have had a brutal start to the 2025 season as they remain winless at 0-7. Most recently, New York racked up just 220 yards of total offense in a 13-6 loss against the Carolina Panthers last week. After a subpar first half, coach Aaron Glenn elected to bench offseason signee Justin Fields in favor of veteran Tyrod Taylor. It's unclear which quarterback will be under center on Sunday.

Click here to bet Jets vs. Bengals at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Where to watch Jets vs. Bengals live

Date: Sunday, Oct. 26 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 26 | 1 p.m. ET Where: Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Bengals -6.5; O/U 44.5 (via FanDuel)

Jets vs. Bengals: Need to know

Flacco continuing to get more comfortable. For most of Burrow's absence, Cincinnati has been lackluster at the quarterback position under backup Jake Browning. However, Flacco now has two games under his belt with his new team. Obviously, Flacco looked much more comfortable in picking up a win against the Steelers last week. The veteran signal caller has plenty of weapons, especially at the wide receiver position. It also doesn't hurt that the Jets are surrendering the seventh-most points (26.1) in the NFL and don't get a ton of pressure on the quarterback.

For most of Burrow's absence, Cincinnati has been lackluster at the quarterback position under backup Jake Browning. However, Flacco now has two games under his belt with his new team. Obviously, Flacco looked much more comfortable in picking up a win against the Steelers last week. The veteran signal caller has plenty of weapons, especially at the wide receiver position. It also doesn't hurt that the Jets are surrendering the seventh-most points (26.1) in the NFL and don't get a ton of pressure on the quarterback. Jets' offensive struggles. A great deal of New York's early shortcomings have been as a result of their offense. The Jets are averaging the fourth-fewest yards per contest (271.3), while scoring just 17 total points in their last two games. Fields and Taylor split first-team reps throughout the week and Glenn has yet to announce which quarterback will get the start on Sunday. No matter who is under center, the Jets likely will want to get star running back Breece Hall involved early on, whether it's on the ground or out of the backfield.

A great deal of New York's early shortcomings have been as a result of their offense. The Jets are averaging the fourth-fewest yards per contest (271.3), while scoring just 17 total points in their last two games. Fields and Taylor split first-team reps throughout the week and Glenn has yet to announce which quarterback will get the start on Sunday. No matter who is under center, the Jets likely will want to get star running back Breece Hall involved early on, whether it's on the ground or out of the backfield. Get Brown going. Entering Week 8, the Bengals rank last in the NFL in rushing with just 68.9 yards per contest. Starter Chase Brown had struggled to begin the season, but produced his best outing of the season with 108 rushing yards against the Steelers last week. With the Jets being in the bottom half when it comes to defending the run, Brown could enjoy more of that same success in this week's matchup.

Jets vs. Bengals pick, prediction

The Jets are a sinking ship right now. It's unclear which quarterback will be under center against the Bengals, but it may not matter at this point. The Bengals offense seems to be finding itself with Flacco at the helm. As a result, Cincinnati certainly has all the makings of a team that comes out with a convincing win this week. Pick: Bengals -6.5; Under 44.5