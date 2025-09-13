The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets are meeting in East Rutherford, New Jersey, this weekend for one of two AFC East matchups happening on Sunday. The Bills, the lone AFC East team with a victory, and the Jets will kick off at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.

It was looking like the division was going to go 0-4, but the Bills pulled off an incredible comeback against the Baltimore Ravens in what is already an early nomination for game of the year. The Bills were down 25-40 with four minutes left facing fourth down and still won the game in regulation as Josh Allen continued to prove that you can't count his offense out.

The Jets had a chance to get the last laugh against former quarterback Aaron Rodgers and got just about as close as you can get. New York had a 32-31 lead until the very end when the Pittsburgh Steelers won with a 60-yard field goal to make it 34-32.

The Bills are undeniably the better team in this Week 2 matchup, but the Jets gave their fans some much-needed hope last week. Can the underdog win this one or will be the Bills advance to 2-0?

Where to watch Jets vs. Bills

Date: Sunday, Sept. 14 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV Channel: CBS | Streaming: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Odds: Bills -7 OU 46.5 (via DraftKings)

Jets vs. Bills: Need to know

Josh Allen plays like an MVP. Allen is doing what Allen does and he's already made his MVP case through just four quarters this season. He went 33 of 46 with 394 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in last week's stunning win. If he puts on even half a performance as he did last week, the Bills will be coasting to 2-0. This week, Allen and Co. just need to focus on getting the lead before the game goes down to the wire.

Justin Fields is growing in the offense. Fields is on his third NFL team in as many years and has another chance for a fresh start in NY. He went 4-2 with the Steelers last season, but was eventually benched in favor for Russell Wilson, who now ironically also calls MetLife Stadium home. Fields made things happen with the offense last week, something not every recent Jets QB has done. Another week of not turning the ball over and distributing the offense between the run game and pass game would be huge for Fields' confidence on his new squad.

There is (division) history. The Bills have won four of their last five games against the Jets, but three of their last four games in MetLife have been decided by six points or less. New York has won two of the last three meetings at home against the Bills.

Jets vs. Bills prediction, pick

It's hard to bet against the Bills in any game, but especially one to a team that hasn't yet proven itself. Buffalo is still riding off last week's high and I expect them to come out strong on Sunday. I am taking the Bills in a convincing win. Pick: Bills, Over 46.5