Two AFC East rivals kick off NFL Week 11, as Drake Maye and the New England Patriots host Aaron Glenn's New York Jets in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Patriots are coming off an impressive 28-23 upset victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Jets defeated the Cleveland Browns, 27-20.

The 8-2 Patriots are arguably the hottest team in the NFL, having won seven straight games. One more victory would mark New England's first eight-game winning streak since the Tom Brady era. Like the dynasty of old, the Patriots are powered by a talented defense and a star quarterback. Maye is tied with Matthew Stafford in having the best MVP odds entering Week 11.

As for the 2-7 Jets, not much has gone right in Glenn's first season at the helm, but the Jets have won back-to-back games following an 0-7 start. Also New York has won two of the last three meetings with New England, so you never know what could happen in this league and with this rivalry.

Where to watch Jets vs. Patriots live

Date : Thursday, Nov. 13 | Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Nov. 13 | : 8:15 p.m. ET Location : Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts Stream: Prime

Prime Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Patriots -12.5; O/U 43.5 (via FanDuel)

Jets vs. Patriots: Need to know

Rookies are making an impact. The main headline from New England's win in Tampa was the impact made by first-year players. The Patriots became the first team to have rookies score three 50-yard touchdowns from scrimmage since 1998. TreVeyon Henderson had 55-yard and 69-yard touchdowns, while Kyle Williams caught a 72-yard touchdown pass. Henderson has finally arrived, as he recorded 150 yards from scrimmage.

More of that special special teams play. The Jets couldn't have defeated the Browns last week without special teams. They became the first NFL team since 2017 to have a kick return touchdown and punt return touchdown in the same game, and the first team since 2011 to have back-to-back possessions with a kick return touchdown and punt return touchdown. Kene Nwangwu ran back a kick 99 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, then Isaiah Williams ran back a 74-yard punt return touchdown following a Browns three-and-out. Speaking of special teams, we have to give a shoutout to kicker Nick Folk as well. He's one of two kickers to have not missed a field goal this season, going a perfect 19 of 19. He hasn't missed an extra point yet either. The Jets will need good play from special teams if they want to upset the Patriots.

Mike Vrabel's historic start. The former NFL Coach of the Year is tied in having the best 10-game start for a coach who inherited a 13-loss team in NFL history. Andy Reid started 9-2 in his first season with the Kansas City Chiefs, and finished 11-5.

The former NFL Coach of the Year is tied in having the best 10-game start for a coach who inherited a 13-loss team in NFL history. Andy Reid started 9-2 in his first season with the Kansas City Chiefs, and finished 11-5. Four for IV. The Jets aren't known for their defense, but Will McDonald IV racked up four sacks vs. the Browns last week. He became the first Jet to record four sacks in a game since John Abraham in 2001! No other Jets player has more than 2.5 sacks this season.

Jets vs. Patriots prediction, pick



There's too much going against the Jets in this matchup. The defense has recorded just one takeaway all season, Justin Fields has thrown fewer than 60 yards in three out of his last four starts and Garrett Wilson is expected to miss a few weeks with his knee injury. I don't believe the Patriots will win this game by 40 points, but I'll take them at -12.5. Pick: Patriots -12.5; Under 43.5