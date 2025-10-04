The Detroit Lions are slated to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in an interconference matchup between two teams that are heading in different directions.

Since dropping their season opener to the Green Bay Packers, the Lions have looked like a well-oiled machine over the last three weeks. Most recently, the Lions dominated the Cleveland Browns in a 34-10 win in which the offense was absolutely humming. Detroit is averaging an NFL-best 34.3 points per contest and will be looking to continuing their stellar play in Week 5.

Meanwhile, it's been rough sledding for the Bengals since losing quarterback Joe Burrow to a turf toe injury. Cincinnati has been outscored 68-13 in the first two starts under backup quarterback Jake Browning. The offense hasn't been very productive, which has limited the production of the likes of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Chase Brown.

Where to watch Lions vs. Bengals live

Date: Sunday, Oct. 5 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 5 | 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV channel: Fox | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Fox | Fubo (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Lions -10.5; O/U 49.5 (via DraftKings)

Lions vs. Bengals: Need to know

Lions offense looks to keep rolling. A lot was made about the departure of former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, especially after the team registered just 246 yards against the Green Bay Packers in the season opener. Since that loss, the Lions have scored 124 points during their three-game winning streak. During that span, quarterback Jared Goff has been flawless to the tune of eight touchdowns compared to just one interception. Detroit's offense is absolutely electric right now and could enjoy more of the same success against a Cincinnati defense that is allowing 29.8 points per game.

Jake Browning is struggling. It's safe to say that the Bengals offense has struggled since losing Joe Burrow for the foreseeable future. Browning has completed just 33 of 52 passes for one touchdown and two interceptions in back-to-back losses to the Vikings and Broncos since taking over the starting job. Star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase hasn't had many downfield targets and has been limited to just 10 receptions for 73 yards during that span.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is on fire. One of the top reasons for Detroit's offensive success has been due to the play of star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. St. Brown currently leads the NFL with six touchdown receptions and hauled in two scores in last week's win against the Browns. League-wide, the Lions wideout also is tied for fourth in receptions with 27, while ranking seventh with 307 receiving yards. If Goff can continue to feed targets to St. Brown, that'll go a long way towards keeping Detroit in the win column this week.

Lions vs. Bengals pick, prediction

These are two teams that are at opposite ends of the NFL spectrum. Since dropping their season opener, the Lions have looked like an absolute juggernaut and the offense looks unstoppable. Meanwhile, the Bengals have struggled mightily under quarterback Jake Browning and an inept offense. The Lions are definitely the side to be on in this matchup. Pick: Lions -10.5, Under 49.5