A potential NFC Championship preview will take place on Sunday night when the 7-2 Philadelphia Eagles host the 6-3 Detroit Lions in Week 11. The Lions are coming off a dominant, 44-22 victory over Marcus Mariota and the Washington Commanders, while the Eagles escaped Lambeau Field with a 10-7 win over the Green Bay Packers Monday night.

Both of these teams are 21-5 since the start of last season, which are the best records in the NFL. The reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles are the third team in the last 30 years to start 7-2 or better over four straight seasons, while the Lions offense hasn't missed a step without coordinator Ben Johnson. The 31.4 points per game they average ranks second in the NFL behind the Indianapolis Colts, and Jared Goff just tied Matthew Stafford for the most 300-yard, three-touchdown, zero-interception games in Lions history with nine.

Let's break down this exciting NFC matchup, but first, here's how you can watch the game:

Where to watch Lions vs. Eagles live

Date : Sunday, Nov. 16 | Time : 8:20 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 16 | : 8:20 p.m. ET Location : Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

NBC | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Eagles -2.5; O/U 46.5 (via FanDuel)

Lions vs. Eagles: Need to know

Dan Campbell the play-caller. After the Week 9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Campbell confirmed to reporters that he took over play-calling duties

After the Week 9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Campbell confirmed to reporters that he Could rushing attacks rule the day? This is the first time the Lions and Eagles have faced off since Week 1 in 2022, a matchup which saw the Eagles win on the road, 38-35. There were seven combined rushing touchdowns in that game, compared to two passing touchdowns. That could happen again, as Jahmyr Gibbs has scored 41 total touchdowns in 41 career games and Saquon Barkley is the reigning Offensive Player of the Year. He's averaging just 64.3 rushing yards per contest and 3.9 yards per rush after averaging 125.3 rushing yards per game and 5.8 yards per rush in 2024, but you know he can turn it on at any point.

This is the first time the Lions and Eagles have faced off since Week 1 in 2022, a matchup which saw the Eagles win on the road, 38-35. There were seven combined rushing touchdowns in that game, compared to two passing touchdowns. That could happen again, as Jahmyr Gibbs has scored 41 total touchdowns in 41 career games and Saquon Barkley is the reigning Offensive Player of the Year. He's averaging just 64.3 rushing yards per contest and 3.9 yards per rush after averaging 125.3 rushing yards per game and 5.8 yards per rush in 2024, but you know he can turn it on at any point. A.J. Brown's struggles. Brown's frustrations this season are well-documented

Lions vs. Eagles prediction, pick



The Eagles have a shot to repeat as Super Bowl champions, and it's easy to trust them in tight games. However, I want to go with the more explosive team in this matchup -- and that's clearly the Lions. Detroit has also thrived as an underdog. According to CBS Sports Research, the Lions are an NFL-best 12-6 against the spread as an underdog over the last four seasons, and an NFL-best 13-2 in prime-time games. Campbell has the best cover percentage (65%) by any coach since 1970, with a minimum of 75 games. Give me the Lions to simply out-score the Eagles. Pick: Lions +2.5, Over 46.5