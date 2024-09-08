The first Sunday of the 2024 regular season wraps up in Detroit where the Detroit Lions will host the Los Angeles Rams. This prime-time showdown is a rematch from last postseason during which Detroit narrowly advanced over the Rams during Super Wild Card Weekend.

Of course, the quarterbacks are also a main storyline, as they were famously part of the blockbuster deal between these two franchises that sent Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles and found Jared Goff under center for the Lions. That playoff matchup was Stafford's first trip back to the Motor City since the deal, so this will mark the second time he'll walk into Ford Field as the opposition.

This promises to be a fantastic matchup between two playoff hopefuls, so you won't want to miss a second of the action. Before these teams kick off, here's a full breakdown of this "Sunday Night Football" contest.

Where to watch Lions vs. Rams



Date: Sunday, Sept. 8 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field (Detroit)

TV: NBC | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Odds: Lions -4.5, O/U 52.5

When the Lions have the ball

Detroit's offense will sink or swim depending on how well it is able to protect Jared Goff. The Lions quarterback was perfect when given a clean pocket in their playoff showdown against the Rams last season. Under that circumstance, he completed all 19 of his passes for 242 yards averaging 12.7 yards per pass attempt. When he was pressured, however, it was a different story entirely. Goff completed 3 of his 8 passes when pressured in that game for 35 yards, giving him a 4.4 yards per pass attempt average. While elementary, that stark difference in Goff's production indicates how vital it is to hold up along the defensive line. Sure, the Lions do not need to worry about the since-retired Aaron Donald for this game, but the Rams have retooled their defense, particularly with the arrival of rookie pass rusher Jared Verse, who'll need to be accounted for.

As for who Goff will target when he does drop back to pass, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to be the straw that stirs the drink in this offense. He piled up 119 receptions last season, which were the third-most in Lions history. Second-year tight end Sam LaPorta will also factor into the target share after an 86-catch season, which set a new NFL record for a rookie tight end. Maybe the most exciting player folks are gearing up to see is second-year running back Jahmyr Gibbs. He is coming off a rookie season where he averaged 5.4 yards per touch (fourth-highest among players with a minimum of 200 touches).

When the Rams have the ball

The Rams were a juggernaut last season when they had their "Big Four" on the field at the same time. That group consists of Stafford, running back Kyren Williams and wideouts Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. When all four were on the field together, Los Angeles was 6-2 while averaging 28.5 points per game and 398.9 yards per game. Specifically, as it relates to Stafford, he had 18 passing touchdowns and just three interceptions when playing around those skill position players. They are all slated to suit up Sunday night, so we could be in for another display of high-flying offense.

Kupp, specifically, will be a player worth keeping an eye on. The former NFL Offensive Player of the Year is coming off his worst statistical season since 2018, but that was largely due to injury. If he is back at full health, he could rival Nacua to reclaim his title as the No. 1 option in this offense.

Rams vs. Lions key matchup

Puka Nacua LAR • WR • #17 TAR 160 REC 105 REC YDs 1486 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Puka Nacua is coming into Year 2 as a historic rookie season. The Rams receiver set single-season rookie records in receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486). On top of that, he soundly torched the Lions secondary in their playoff showdown last winter. In that game, Nacua caught nine balls for 181 yards and a touchdown. Those receiving yard totals were the most by a rookie in a playoff game in league history.

So, what does the 23-year-old have in store as an encore?

Rams vs. Lions prediction

If the Lions are who we all think they are -- a Super Bowl favorite and arguably the most talented roster in the NFL -- they are expected to win these types of games at home, which I expect they'll do. From a gambling perspective, Jared Goff has been rock solid in openers. The Lions quarterback is 7-0 ATS in Week 1 in his career. Detroit has also gone 6-0 ATS in prime-time games since 2022. The spread has continued to move in Detroit's favor, but I anticipate it wins this game by at least a touchdown.

Projected score: Lions 33, Rams 24

The pick: Lions -4.5