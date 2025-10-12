Quick question: What happened in the Packers' last game?

I don't know about you, but Green Bay's 40-40 tie against Dallas feels like it took place a long, long time ago. Sure, they had a bye, but it just feels like it's been forever. Why do I say this? Well, the Packers should come into Sunday's game against a Bengals squad well-rested and (perhaps) still a little bitter that they only managed a tie in that emotional homecoming for Micah Parsons.

The Packers (2-1-1) have had a weird season. They beat the Lions and Commanders in Weeks 1 and 2, but then lost to the 1-4 Browns before scoring 40 yet only managing a tie against the Cowboys. It feels like Matt LaFleur and the coaching staff should have had a chance to hit the reset button.

In somewhat of a quirky twist, once Sunday's game starts Joe Flacco will have started two of the last three games against the Packers, while doing it for two different teams. He was with the Browns back on Sept. 21, but it just doesn't feel like we're going to get another 13-10 game. Flacco was 21 of 36 and threw for 132 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Unless the Bengals defense does a quick change, it would be hard to imagine a similar stat line leading to win this week.

Here's how to watch this matchup, as well as odds, keys to the game and a prediction.

Where to watch Packers vs. Bengals live

Date: Sunday, Oct. 12 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Packers -14.5; O/U 44.5 (via Draft Kings)

Packers vs. Bengals: Need to know

Hey Joe. Where you gonna run to now? Apologies to Jimi Hendrix, but Flacco is not exactly what we call fleet of foot, so if the Packers defensive line can get home, it'll be a long afternoon for the Bengals offense, which has already given up 15 sacks on the season. And you'd have to imagine Green Bay getting at least three more given the combo of a 40-year-old Flacco who's been with his new squad for less than a week.

Apologies to Jimi Hendrix, but Flacco is not exactly what we call fleet of foot, so if the Packers defensive line can get home, it'll be a long afternoon for the Bengals offense, which has already given up 15 sacks on the season. And you'd have to imagine Green Bay getting at least three more given the combo of a 40-year-old Flacco who's been with his new squad for less than a week. Packers should be able to run (or pass) at will. The Bengals are allowing 132.2 yards per game on the ground and another 270 through the air, which places them in the lowest quadrant in the league. These are obviously not encouraging stats, and a reason why that spread is sitting at 14.5 points. Packers running back Josh Jacobs has yet to log a 100-yard rushing game so far this season, but Sunday might be the moment.

The Bengals are allowing 132.2 yards per game on the ground and another 270 through the air, which places them in the lowest quadrant in the league. These are obviously not encouraging stats, and a reason why that spread is sitting at 14.5 points. Packers running back Josh Jacobs has yet to log a 100-yard rushing game so far this season, but Sunday might be the moment. Here's how the Bengals can compete. I'll admit, I briefly though about just striking the paragraph return key here, but let's be serious for second. Any chance the Bengals will have of keeping this once close will likely rest with Flacco's ability to exploit the Packers' secondary and get big plays from receivers Ja'Marr Chase (though he's listed as questionable with an illness last Thursday) and Tee Higgins.

