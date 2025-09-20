It's an inter-conference battle featuring two of the NFL's best defenders Sunday when the Packers head on the road for the first time this season, visiting the Browns in Cleveland.

Green Bay has made a strong case to be considered the NFL's best team so far this season after rolling past the Lions and the Commanders -- two playoff teams last year -- in the first two weeks. The Packers are allowing the third-fewest yards per game (238) in the NFL this season and the fewest yards per play (3.7) and net yards per pass attempt (4.7). Micah Parsons has been a huge part of that, with the former Cowboys star carrying over his tremendous skills to his new home. Add an explosive offense to the mix, and the Packers are significant favorites to get off to their first 3-0 start since 2020.

Click here to bet Packers vs. Browns at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users can get $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off Sunday Ticket with a $5 wager:

The Browns enter 0-2 with a close loss to the Bengals and a blowout loss to the Ravens. Cleveland has a superstar defender of its own in Myles Garrett, who has already racked up three sacks this season, but the offense has sputtered in both games under Joe Flacco. The Browns are looking to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2017.

Where to watch Packers vs. Browns

Date: Sunday, Sept. 21 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 21 | 1 p.m. ET Where: Huntington Bank Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Huntington Bank Field -- Cleveland, Ohio TV channel: Fox | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Fox | Fubo (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Packers -7.5; O/U 41.5 (via FanDuel)

Packers vs. Browns: Need to know

We've got two elite defenses. Yes, the Packers' defense has been outstanding, but so has been the Browns' unit. Cleveland is allowing just 3.8 yards per play, second in the NFL only behind Green Bay, and their 2.1 yards per rush allowed is best in the league; Green Bay is second-best at 2.4. Derrick Henry managed just 23 yards on 11 carries last week against the Browns, and corralling Josh Jacobs in a similar manner will be key.

Gotta love Jordan Love's strong start. Love threw for two touchdowns and zero interceptions in each of his first two starts this season and has gone nine consecutive regular-season starts without throwing an interception. That's tied with Aaron Rodgers for the longest streak by any Packers quarterback in the Super Bowl era. Love's 9.1 yards per attempt this season ranked third in the NFL through two weeks, only behind Daniel Jones and Justin Herbert.

Will Quinshon Judkins make a difference? The Browns haven't found much to be excited about offensively, but Judkins might just count. Judkins was arrested in mid-July in an alleged case of domestic violence. but did not face any charges. He signed his rookie contract with the Browns in early September and rushed 10 times for 61 yards in his NFL debut last week.

Packers vs. Browns pick, prediction

Expect this one to go similarly to the Browns' game last week: The defense does a good job early, but eventually, it gets tired, and the offense can't help it out. It might take a bit for the Packers to get going, but once they do, they won't look back. Pick: Packers, Under 41.5