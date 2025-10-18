The Green Bay Packers can cross one item off of their checklist this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. If they can defeat the struggling Cardinals, the Packers will get their first road victory of the season after losing in Cleveland in Week 3 and tying the Cowboys in Dallas in Week 4.

After not winning either of their last two games before their Week 5 bye, the Packers got back to their winning ways last Sunday, defeating the Bengals behind a big performance by Josh Jacobs, who scored two touchdowns while tallying 150 all-purpose yards.

Bet Cardinals vs. Packers at Bet365 Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets using the bonus code CBSBET365:

Speaking of a win, the Cardinals haven't had one of those in quite some time. After a 2-0 start, Arizona has dropped four straight one-possession games that includes last week's four-point loss to the surging Colts, who were spearheaded by running back Jonathan Taylor's 123 yards that included the game-winning score.

Here's how you can follow the action in real time, along with a breakdown and a prediction for Sunday.

Where to watch Packers vs. Cardinals live

When: Sunday, Oct. 19 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 19 | 4:25 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Packers -6.5; O/U 44.5 (via FanDuel)

Packers vs. Cardinals: Need to know

The Cardinals are on the mend. Injuries have been one of the biggest reasons for the Cardinals' current four-game skid. But while the Cardinals had 12 players on this week's injury report, many of those players appear to be trending up in terms of their current injury situations. Among those players is Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who missed Arizona's Week 6 loss with a foot injury, but started the week as a limited practice participant. So did Cardinals second-year receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who exited last Sunday's loss and was placed in the league's concussion protocol.

Staying on schedule. While they are roughly average in most major categories, the Cardinals have been very good on both sides of the ball on third down. Arizona's offense is sixth in the NFL on third down, while it's defense is currently ranked seventh. Green Bay has actually been even better on third down this season, as they are first on offense and sixth on defense on third down.

The power of Love. Packers quarterback Jordan Love appears to be primed for a big game as the Cardinals' defense is currently 28th in the NFL in passing yards allowed. Love has been extremely accurate this season; he's completed at least 72% of his throws in all but four of his five starts.

Packers have a big edge. Green Bay has a sizable advantage when it comes to the running game. Jacobs is coming off his best game of the season and appears primed for his first 100-yard game of the 2025 campaign. Conversely, the Cardinals has yet to fill the void left by James Conner's season-ending injury. Murray is currently the Cardinals' leading rusher with 175 yards.

Packers vs. Cardinals prediction, pick

Arizona is better than its record, but until they prove that they can close out games, it's going to be hard to pick them in any game, especially one where they are a clear underdog. The Packers should win this one while leaning on their Pro Bowl running back. Pick: Packers -6.5; Over 44.5