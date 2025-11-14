The Green Bay Packers need a rebound performance, and the New York Giants will begin a new chapter on Sunday as the two teams meet at MetLife Stadium. That should make for an interesting matchup between two iconic franchises.

The Packers are reeling after a pair of disappointing losses -- a stunning upset at the hands of the Carolina Panthers and narrow defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles. Over that stretch, the Green Bay offense has totaled 20 points, and the passing game has really struggled. With injuries crushing the Packers' pass catchers, Jordan Love has been unable to find any rhythm. The good news is that the Giants defense has been very generous to opposing offenses, and the Green Bay defense can keep the team in any game.

After another second-half collapse on the road last weekend, the Giants fired coach Brian Daboll, and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka has taken over as the interim. Adding to all that change is the fact that Jameis Winston will get his first start of the season with Jaxson Dart still in the concussion protocol. What will it all look like against a stout Packers defense? That is anyone's guess at the moment.

You can find everything you need to know about this NFC matchup below.

Where to watch Packers vs. Giants live

Date : Sunday, Nov. 16 | Time : 1 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 16 | : 1 p.m. ET Location : MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Packers -7; O/U 42.5 (via DraftKings)

Packers vs. Giants: Need to know

Big changes in The Big Apple. This past week has been a whirlwind for New York. From Dart suffering a concussion in Chicago to the firing of Daboll, the Giants are dealing with some major changes. So with Winston getting the start on Sunday, it'll be interesting to see what the offense looks like with him at the helm, especially since he doesn't possess Dart's rushing ability. More broadly, how will the Giants respond to Daboll's dismissal?

This past week has been a whirlwind for New York. From Dart suffering a concussion in Chicago to the firing of Daboll, the Giants are dealing with some major changes. So with Winston getting the start on Sunday, it'll be interesting to see what the offense looks like with him at the helm, especially since he doesn't possess Dart's rushing ability. More broadly, how will the Giants respond to Daboll's dismissal? Pressure mounting on LaFleur. Coach Matt LaFleur is starting to feel the heat with the Packers now sitting at 5-3-1 and third place in the NFC North. The offense hasn't been able to hit another gear, and the injuries are mounting. Tight end Tucker Kraft is out for the season, and receivers Romeo Doubs and Matthew Golden are battling their own ailments. After the trade for Micah Parsons, Green Bay was seen as a Super Bowl favorite, but the team has fallen short of those expectations lately.

Coach Matt LaFleur is starting to feel the heat with the Packers now sitting at 5-3-1 and third place in the NFC North. The offense hasn't been able to hit another gear, and the injuries are mounting. Tight end Tucker Kraft is out for the season, and receivers Romeo Doubs and Matthew Golden are battling their own ailments. After the trade for Micah Parsons, Green Bay was seen as a Super Bowl favorite, but the team has fallen short of those expectations lately. Historic losses for Green Bay. While the Packers offense has failed to hold up its end of the bargain, the defense has been doing serious work. Neither the Panthers nor the Eagles topped 17 point, and yet Green Bay lost to both of them. That's the first time since 1977 that the Packers have allowed less than 17 points in consecutive games and lost both.

Packers vs. Giants prediction, pick



The Packers have been hard to trust against the spread (1-6 ATS in their last seven games), but there's no way to know how the Giants will respond after the week that they had. With Jameis Winston at quarterback, I am confident there will be points, one way or another. Whether Winston is hitting big plays or turning the ball over, both are good for scoring points. Pick: Giants +7; Over 44.5