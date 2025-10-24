Where to watch Packers vs. Steelers: TV channel, live stream, prediction, pick, odds, spread
Aaron Rodgers to face his former squad, looks to become fifth QB to beat all 32 teams
Aaron Rodgers will face a familiar team when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.
For the first time, Rodgers will face the Packers, his team for the first 18 seasons of his Hall of Fame worthy career. Rodgers and the Packers reached great heights during their time together that included the franchise's most recent Super Bowl title that coincidentally was won at the Steelers' expense.
For both teams, Sunday is a chance to maintain their current pole position in their respective divisions. Pittsburgh's cushion in the AFC North standings was reduced after last week's loss to the Bengals. Conversely, the Packers maintained their spot atop the NFC North after dispatching the Cardinals in Arizona.
Where to watch Packers vs. Steelers live
- When: Sunday, Oct. 26 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)
- Odds: Packers -3; O/U 45.5 (via FanDuel)
Packers vs. Steelers: Need to know
- No hard feelings. Both the Packers and Rodgers have gone out of their way to give the other their proverbial flowers ahead of Sunday's game. Rodgers has confessed that this game will indeed be different for him. And while Packers coach Matt LaFleur is trying to make this just like any other game to his players, he has acknowledged Rodgers and his impact on the organization. "We've got a lot of respect and love for Aaron. What he's done here," LaFleur said. "He's a Hall of Famer. I know, like our past together, we had a lot of great moments, but this game is not about that. It's about going to Pittsburgh. 'Sunday Night Football.' Our guys will be jacked up. Their guys will be jacked up. It's about the Green Bay Packers versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. And that's for you guys to talk about all those other storylines."
- A marked man. Stopping the run has been a focus for the Steelers all season. They started the season by allowing consecutive 100-yard rushers for the first time in Mike Tomlin's 19-year tenure as coach. Pittsburgh's defense did a much better job against the run over its next three games before allowing its third 100-yard rusher (Chase Brown) during last week's loss in Cincinnati. The Steelers' defense are hoping to get back on track Sunday night, which means limiting Packers Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs, who ran for 55 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries last Sunday while playing through an illness and calf injury.
- Mr. Clean: The hardest hit Rodgers has taken in recent weeks was by his own teammate -- Broderick Jones -- during a touchdown celebration last week against the Bengals. Last week marked the second straight game and third time this season that the Steelers' offensive line hasn't allowed a sack of Rodgers, who in turn has played his best ball since 2021, his most recent MVP season. Pittsburgh's line has its work cut for it on Sunday night against a Green Bay pass rush that's spearheaded by Micah Parsons and Rashan Gary, who both have 5.5 sacks through six games.
Packers vs. Steelers prediction, pick
Green Bay has lost its last six games in Pittsburgh and hasn't won there since 1970, which was ... wait for it ... Terry Bradshaw's rookie season! I've got the Steelers continuing the Packers' winless drought in Pittsburgh as Rodgers becomes the fifth quarterback in history to beat all 32 NFL teams. Pick: Steelers +3; Over 45.5