It's been nearly 29 years since the Panthers and Packers dueled in one of the most unexpected championship matchups in recent memory.

While most people expected the Packers to be there, virtually no one thought prior to the start of the 1996 season that Carolina -- an second-year expansion team -- would face Brett Fare, Reggie White and the rest of the mighty Packers for the right to play in Super Bowl XXXI. Green Bay ultimately prevailed while ending the franchise's 29-year title drought. The Panthers have since made two trips to the big game but are still in search of their first Super Bowl win.

The Packers once again have Super Bowl aspirations this season. Green Bay is currently 5-1-1 and in first place in the NFC North following their convincing win in Pittsburgh last Sunday night. Carolina (4-4) is looking to get back on track following last week's 31-point loss to the Bills.

Where to watch Panthers vs. Packers live

When: Sunday, Nov. 2 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 2 | 1 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Packers -13.5; O/U 44.5 (via FanDuel)

Panthers vs. Packers: Need to know

Young update: Panthers starting quarterback Bryce Young is on track to play on Sunday after being a full participant during this week's practices. An ankle injury sidelined Young for last week's loss to the Bills. Now in his second full season as the Panthers' QB1, Young is completing a career-high 61.6% of his passes with 11 touchdowns and just five picks. He is on pace to shatter his previous single-season mark for touchdown passes of 15 which was set last season.

Panthers starting quarterback Bryce Young is on track to play on Sunday after being a full participant during this week's practices. An ankle injury sidelined Young for last week's loss to the Bills. Now in his second full season as the Panthers' QB1, Young is completing a career-high 61.6% of his passes with 11 touchdowns and just five picks. He is on pace to shatter his previous single-season mark for touchdown passes of 15 which was set last season. Pound the rock: The Panthers' running game has been their strength this season, with Rico Dowdle being a big reason why. Dowdle, who ran for over 1,000 yards during his final season with the Cowboys, has supplanted Chuba Hubbard as the Panthers' primary ballcarrier. Together, the duo has led a ground game that is currently fifth in the NFL in yards gained.

The Panthers' running game has been their strength this season, with Rico Dowdle being a big reason why. Dowdle, who ran for over 1,000 yards during his final season with the Cowboys, has supplanted Chuba Hubbard as the Panthers' primary ballcarrier. Together, the duo has led a ground game that is currently fifth in the NFL in yards gained. All you need is Love: Jordan Love is coming off of one of the best and most meaningful games of his career. Last week against the Steelers, Love tied Favre's franchise record by completing 20 straight passes in leading Green Bay to a 35-25 win over Pittsburgh and his former teammate, Aaron Rodgers.

Jordan Love is coming off of one of the best and most meaningful games of his career. Last week against the Steelers, Love tied Favre's franchise record by completing 20 straight passes in leading Green Bay to a 35-25 win over Pittsburgh and his former teammate, Aaron Rodgers. Kraft on a heater: Packers tight end Tucker Kraft has been one of the NFL's most productive skill players in recent weeks. He's caught at least one touchdown in three straight games and is coming off his seven-catch, 143-yard, two touchdown performance against the Steelers.

Packers tight end Tucker Kraft has been one of the NFL's most productive skill players in recent weeks. He's caught at least one touchdown in three straight games and is coming off his seven-catch, 143-yard, two touchdown performance against the Steelers. Parsons heating up: Micah Parsons is increasingly making an impact on his new team. He has four sacks in Green Bay's last two games and has 6.5 sacks for the season.

Panthers vs. Packers prediction, pick

This could be an interesting game if Carolina can get an early lead and is able to shorten the game with Dowdle and Hubbard. The odds of that happening aren't good, however, given the talent that the Packers have on offense. Pick: Packers -13.5; Under 44.5