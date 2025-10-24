The New England Patriots three-game road trip is over and this week they will host the Cleveland Browns. The Patriots are on a four-game win streak and the Browns got a win last week against the Dolphins to end their three-game losing streak. Cleveland currently sits at 2-5, while the Patriots are 5-2.

The Patriots are one of the top teams in the AFC right now and have already passed their win total from the 2024 season. Drake Maye is looking like the real deal and the team is getting attention under Mike Vrabel, who is in his first season coaching his old team.

The Browns dealt with their share of drama in the offseason, with multiple quarterbacks to choose from. Their Week 1 starter Joe Flacco is now on the Cincinnati Bengals and it's 2025 third-round pick Dillon Gabriel who the team is moving forward with.

Where to watch Patriots vs. Browns live

Date: Sunday, Oct. 26 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 26 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Gillette Stadium -- Foxboro, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxboro, Massachusetts TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Patriots -7; O/U 40.5 (via DraftKings)

Patriots vs. Browns: Need to know

Drake Maye is breaking records. Maye is only in year two and is already breaking some records previously set by Tom Brady. Not bad company for the sophomore quarterback. Last week against the Titans, Maye had a 91.3% completion rate which broke Brady's best single-game record (and franchise record) of 88.5. Maye is also the first player in NFL history to record 4,000 passing yards and 500 rushing yards with at least a 69% completion percentage in the first 20 games of their career.

Maye is only in year two and is already breaking some records previously set by Tom Brady. Not bad company for the sophomore quarterback. Last week against the Titans, Maye had a 91.3% completion rate which broke Brady's best single-game record (and franchise record) of 88.5. Maye is also the first player in NFL history to record 4,000 passing yards and 500 rushing yards with at least a 69% completion percentage in the first 20 games of their career.

While many are praising the Patriots success this year, others have said New England has yet to face a real challenge, particularly a team with a solid defense, which is something that the Browns have. Cleveland is struggling to rack up wins but its defense has been a bright spot this season. This will be one of the tougher defenses the Patriots have faced this season and it's a chance for New England's offense to prove itself against a capable squad or show the holes the team has. The Patriots' challenge this week will be to not go back to what they were doing earlier in the season when they were turning over the football. Protect Dillon Gabriel. The Browns quarterback had his best game last week, granted it was against a struggling Dolphins team, but is still a confidence booster for the first-year player. Gabriel hasn't turned the ball over this season, but opposing defenses are getting pressure on him. In total the Browns have allowed 19 sacks on their quarterback this season, including 10 on Gabriel. Protecting the young QB will be crucial.

Patriots vs. Browns prediction, pick

I think the Patriots will continue their winning streak alive, but the Browns defense will put up a good fight. I think Gabriel will see his first pick this week. Pick: Patriots -7; Over 40.5